TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G Launches in India with High-End Specs

The highly anticipated TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G has officially been launched in India, marking a significant milestone for the brand in the competitive smartphone market. This latest addition to TECNO’s lineup is set to captivate users with its blend of high-end specifications and affordability.

Starting at an attractive price of Rs. 19,999, the TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G brings to the table an impressive 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, promising smooth and vivid visuals. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G chipset, which, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, ensures seamless performance whether for gaming or multitasking. The device also features a substantial 6000mAh battery supported by 70W fast charging, offering long-lasting battery life with quick recharge times.

Photography enthusiasts will be pleased with its camera capabilities, as the phone sports a 108MP primary sensor complemented by a 2MP sensor and a dedicated AI lens on the rear, and a 32MP front camera for high-quality selfies and video calls. The TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G runs on HiOS based on Android™ 14, providing a user-friendly and up-to-date software experience.

In terms of design, the device is available in stylish Comet Green and Meteorite Grey colors, featuring a slim profile at 7.88mm thickness, making it both aesthetically pleasing and comfortable to hold. Moreover, it includes features such as NFC, a fingerprint sensor for enhanced security, and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience.

Powering the POVA 6 Pro 5G is a substantial 6000mAh battery, promising extended usage even for demanding users. TECNO has left no stone unturned in the design department either; the phone features a unique "Dynamic-Eye" design on the back, with eye-catching light effects.

