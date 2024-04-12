TikTok and Meta: Steering Toward a Commodified Internet

Explore how TikTok and Meta are shaping a commodified internet with strategic shifts in content, influencer marketing, and legislative engagement.

In recent developments, TikTok and Meta are taking significant steps that indicate a shift towards a more commodified internet landscape, a move that is reshaping how digital platforms operate and interact with users and creators alike.

TikTok, initially celebrated for its short-form video content, is testing the waters with longer video uploads, signaling its ambition to rival YouTube in the long-form content domain. The platform is currently experimenting with a 30-minute video upload feature, a notable leap from its original 15-second limit​​. This expansion not only enhances the creative flexibility for content creators but also opens new avenues for advertising and monetization, potentially attracting a different audience segment that prefers more extended viewing formats.

Concurrently, TikTok’s influence in the influencer marketing sector is burgeoning. It’s projected to surpass Facebook in influencer marketing spend, positioning itself ahead of YouTube by 2024. The platform’s shift towards enabling micro and nano-influencers is indicative of its strategy to diversify content and revenue streams, moving beyond mere user engagement to substantial financial impact​.

Meta, on the other hand, is responding to these competitive pressures by adapting its platforms to better suit creator needs and align more closely with user habits that have been influenced by competitors like TikTok. Instagram, a Meta-owned platform, is continually tweaking its algorithms to better showcase creator content and manage the visibility of posts within its feeds. This is part of a broader strategy to retain and grow its user base in the face of stiff competition from TikTok, which has been successfully drawing creators and users with its dynamic content delivery and engagement tools​​.

The competition extends into the legislative arena as well, where CEOs from Meta and TikTok, among others, have been summoned to address online safety concerns, particularly regarding children. This engagement with policymakers highlights the increasing scrutiny under which these platforms operate, balancing user engagement with responsible content moderation​​.

As digital media consumption continues to rise, children’s interaction with these platforms is noteworthy. Reports indicate that kids are spending a significant amount of time on TikTok, surpassing other popular platforms like YouTube in daily usage, which underscores the platform’s growing influence among younger audiences​​.

These strategic moves by TikTok and Meta not only underscore the evolving landscape of digital content consumption but also signal a shift towards a more commodified internet where user engagement, data monetization, and influencer marketing become central pillars of business models in the tech industry.