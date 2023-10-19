TCS Tops the 2023 Engineering Services List by Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was rated the foremost engineering service provider for the year 2023 by Everest Group.

Key Highlights:

TCS clinches the top spot in Everest Group’s 2023 Engineering Service Provider of the Year awards for the second year in a row.

TCS moves up to the 4th rank in Everest Group Engineering Services Top 10 for 2023 from its 9th position in 2022.

The ranking takes into consideration TCS’s achievements in Industry 4.0, Digital Twins, Connected Medical Devices, Software Products, and Digital Products.

Special emphasis is placed on TCS’s strengths in digital twin solutions, co-innovative approaches with clients, and complex digital transformation projects.

Regu Ayyaswamy, Global Head, Internet of Things & Digital Engineering at TCS, emphasized the firm’s role in facilitating enterprises with the latest technologies combined with engineering services.

TCS’s recognition in the Engineering Service Provider of the Year awards stems from its achievements across five main engineering services assessments. These assessments evaluate the expertise in Industry 4.0, Digital Twins, Connected Medical Devices, Software Products, and Digital Products.

In the Industry 4.0 segment, TCS’s prowess in offering end-to-end services was underscored, emphasizing its focus on strategic partnerships and dedication to emerging technologies and innovation labs. TCS’s commitment to embedding explainable AI in Digital Twins and its distinctive Intellectual Property strategy in Connected Medical Devices have been highlighted as its strong suits.

Furthermore, TCS’s aptitude in managing intricate digital transformation projects, their drive towards innovation, and a robust partnership ecosystem were commended in the Software Product Engineering assessment. Notably, their focus on developing intellectual property and solutions in areas such as cybersecurity, AR/VR, video analytics, and IoT was accentuated in the Digital Product Engineering assessment.

Regu Ayyaswamy, speaking on behalf of TCS, mentioned the company’s dedication to assisting its clientele in launching sustainable, AI-enabled products swiftly, capitalizing on their proficiency in digital engineering and IoT solutions.

TCS’s engineering services portfolio is vast and comprehensive, covering the complete product lifecycle and assisting businesses in revamping their operations and fostering innovation. Their dedication to research has given birth to a plethora of intellectual property solutions, including TCS Neural Manufacturing, TCS InTwin™, and TCS Clever Energy.

Further extending their services, TCS offers specialized medical devices engineering services and 5G engineering services, covering an extensive range of product and network engineering needs. Their software product engineering services aid clients right from the product’s inception to its global release.

Akshat Vaid, Partner at Everest Group, extolled TCS’s all-inclusive portfolio of engineering services, remarking on their impressive lab establishments and groundbreaking solutions in cybersecurity and AR/VR. He also acknowledged TCS’s prowess in cloud and network engineering, lauding their flexibility in pricing and adaptability to client requirements.