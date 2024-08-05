iQOO to Launch iQOO Z9s Series for Young Multitaskers on August 21

iQOO to launch iQOO Z9s series smartphones for young multitaskers on August 21 in India. The Z9s series features powerful processors, 50MP OIS cameras, and sleek design.

iQOO will launch its iQOO Z9s Series, featuring the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G and iQOO Z9s 5G, on August 21, 2024. The Z9s series is designed for young multitaskers who need fast connectivity and seamless entertainment.

The iQOO Z9s Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, while the iQOO Z9s 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 7300. Both phones have a 50 MP Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS, 4K video recording with OIS, and Super Night Mode. The iQOO Z9s Pro 5G also has an 8 MP ultra-wide lens.

The iQOO Z9s series features a sleek 7.49mm body and a 3D curved AMOLED display. The iQOO Z9s Pro has a 5500mAh battery and local peak brightness of 4500 nits, while the iQOO Z9s offers 1800 nits of brightness.

The iQOO Z9s Pro 5G and iQOO Z9s 5G will be manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility and will be available for purchase through 670+ company-owned service centers across India.