Oppo Reno 12 Series Set to Elevate Smartphone Experience with AI on July 12th in India

Oppo is ready to unleash its Reno 12 series in India on July 12th, promising a new level of innovation and AI capabilities.

Oppo is ready to unleash its Reno 12 series in India on July 12th, promising a new level of innovation and AI capabilities. Comprising the Reno 12 and the Reno 12 Pro, this flagship lineup boasts impressive features, including powerful AI enhancements, super-fast charging, and enduring battery life.

AI-Powered Features for an Enhanced Experience

The Oppo Reno 12 series takes a significant leap forward with its advanced artificial intelligence (AI) integration. AI Best Face, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Studio, AI Summary, and AI Clear Face are among the notable features designed to optimize photos, offer intelligent editing tools, and improve facial recognition, enhancing the overall user experience.

Seamless Communication with BeaconLink Technology

Oppo is introducing BeaconLink technology in the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro, enabling reliable Bluetooth communication for one-to-one voice calls even in situations with network outages, akin to walkie-talkie functionality.

Impressive Specifications

While the Indian variants’ details are pending confirmation, the global models offer a glimpse of what to expect. The Oppo Reno 12 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Its 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Reno 12’s versatile camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The 32MP front camera ensures stunning selfies.

The Reno 12 Pro shares similar specifications but elevates the camera experience with a 50MP telephoto lens and an upgraded 50MP front camera.

Long-Lasting Battery and Super-Fast Charging

Both models in the Reno 12 series are equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery and support 80W SUPERVOOC charging. This technology enables a full charge from 0 to 100% in just 46 minutes, as claimed by Oppo. Additionally, Smart Charging technology adapts to user habits to optimize battery lifespan.

Stylish Color Options

The Reno 12 is expected to be available in Sunset Peach, Astro Silver, and Matte Brown, while the Reno 12 Pro may offer Sunset Gold and Space Brown options.

Anticipated Pricing

Though official Indian pricing will be announced at launch, the expected range is between Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000, based on the Chinese market pricing.