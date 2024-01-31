Top 50-Inch Smart TVs Under Rs 35,000: A Guide to the Best Buys in 2024

The market for smart TVs has been expanding rapidly, with a special focus on 50-inch models that offer a balance between size, features, and affordability. In 2024, a variety of models are available under Rs 35,000, catering to customers looking for high-quality visuals without breaking the bank.

Key Highlights

The 50-inch smart TV segment under Rs 35,000 is highly competitive, offering various models with advanced features.

Brands like Xiaomi, Thomson, Kodak, Hisense, Motorola, and Compaq are prominent players in this range.

Most of these TVs come with 4K resolution, providing sharp and detailed picture quality.

Smart features such as voice control, streaming app compatibility, and connectivity options are standard.

Market Trends and Top Models

In 2024, several brands have made a mark in the affordable 50-inch smart TV category. Xiaomi’s Mi TV 4X, priced at Rs. 34,998, stands out for its 4K resolution and smart features. Similarly, Thomson’s 50 OATHPRO 1212, another 4K TV, is a popular choice at Rs. 34,999. The Kodak 50UHDX7XPRO, priced at Rs. 31,990, offers great value with its 4K display and smart functionalities.

Hisense’s 50A71F is available for Rs. 34,990, delivering a robust 4K viewing experience. Another affordable option is the Xiaomi Redmi Smart TV X50 at Rs. 33,999. Motorola’s 50SAUHDM, also priced at Rs. 33,999, is notable for its brand reliability and 4K clarity. Thomson offers the 9R Series Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV for Rs. 31,999, combining affordability with performance.

Compaq’s CQ50APUD, available at Rs. 32,999, and Cooaa’s 50S3N, priced at Rs. 29,999, are also commendable options offering 4K resolutions and smart features.

Detailed Analysis of Top Models

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 inch LED 4K TV: Xiaomi continues to dominate the budget segment with its Mi TV 4X model. Priced at Rs. 34,998, this TV offers 4K resolution, ensuring crisp and vibrant images. Its smart capabilities include streaming app support and connectivity options like HDMI and USB ports.

Thomson 50 OATHPRO 1212 50 inch LED 4K TV: This model from Thomson, available at Rs. 34,999, is recognized for its sleek design and 4K display. It supports various streaming services and has multiple connectivity options, catering to modern users’ needs.

Kodak 50UHDX7XPRO 50 inch LED 4K TV: Priced attractively at Rs. 31,990, the Kodak 50UHDX7XPRO offers excellent value for money. It boasts a 4K resolution and smart features like built-in WiFi and pre-installed streaming apps.

Hisense 50A71F 50 inch LED 4K TV: Hisense’s model, available for Rs. 34,990, is known for its superior picture quality and sound. It comes with smart TV features, including voice control and a user-friendly interface.

Xiaomi Redmi Smart TV X50 50 inch LED 4K TV: Another offering from Xiaomi’s Redmi line, this TV is priced at Rs. 33,999. It offers 4K resolution and comes with Android TV OS, providing access to a plethora of apps and services.

Motorola 50SAUHDM 50 inch LED 4K TV: Motorola offers this model at Rs. 33,999. It features a 4K display with smart functionality, including voice control and access to various streaming platforms.

Thomson 9R Series Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV: Available for Rs. 31,999, this Thomson TV is another affordable option with a 4K display. It runs on Android OS and offers a range of smart features.

Compaq CQ50APUD 50 inch LED 4K TV: Priced at Rs. 32,999, the Compaq TV is known for its high-quality display and sound. It also includes smart features like WiFi connectivity and support for popular streaming apps.

Cooaa 50S3N 50 inch LED 4K TV: The most budget-friendly option on this list, available at Rs. 29,999. Despite its lower price, it doesn’t compromise on quality, offering 4K resolution and smart TV features.

In 2024, consumers have a plethora of options when it comes to 50-inch smart TVs under Rs 35,000. Brands like Xiaomi, Thomson, Kodak, Hisense, Motorola, and Compaq are offering advanced features such as 4K resolution, smart connectivity, and streaming capabilities at competitive prices. This segment caters to those seeking a premium television experience without a hefty price tag.