Top Infinix Smartphone Deals in Flipkart Flagship Sale

Flipkart Flagship Sale offers deals on top Infinix smartphones like the NOTE 40 Pro+, GT 20 Pro, NOTE 40X, HOT 40i, and NOTE 40. Upgrade your phone now!

Shweta Bansal
The Flipkart Flagship Sale is a great opportunity to snag deals on Infinix smartphones, known for balancing performance, innovation, and affordability. Here are five models worth considering:

Infinix NOTE 40 Pro+

This model boasts a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 10-bit panel and 1300 nits peak brightness. It’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, up to 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage. The camera setup includes a 108MP main lens, and the phone supports reverse wireless charging and 100W fast charging.Price starts at Rs 24,999

Infinix GT 20 Pro

The GT 20 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a Dimensity 8200 Ultimate processor, 8GB RAM, and a unique Cyber-Mecha design. It sports a 108MP main camera, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 5000mAh battery with 45W wired charging.Price starts at Rs 23,999

Infinix NOTE 40X

Balancing performance and affordability, the NOTE 40X has a 108MP triple camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and a 6.78″ Full HD+ LTPS display. It offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.Price starts at Rs 14,999

Infinix HOT 40i

A budget-friendly option, the HOT 40i has a 50MP AI rear camera, a 32MP front camera, a Unisoc T606 chipset, and a 6.6 HD+ display. It offers 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.Price starts at Rs 8,999

Infinix NOTE 40

Similar to the Pro+ model, the NOTE 40 also features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, up to 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage, along with a 108MP main lens, reverse wireless charging, and the Cheetah X1 power management chip.Price starts at Rs 17,999

Conclusion

The Flipkart Flagship Sale presents a variety of Infinix smartphones at enticing prices. These devices cater to different budgets and needs, offering options from high-performance to budget-friendly.

