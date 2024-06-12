ZHIYUN Launches WEEBILL 3E Gimbal: Key Highlights

ZHIYUN, known for its video stabilization technology, has launched the WEEBILL 3E gimbal, designed for videographers and filmmakers. This lightweight and compact device is built to enhance portability and ease of use for creators on the move.

Key Highlights:

Ultra-light design, weighing approximately 990g.

Can switch between horizontal and vertical mounting without additional accessories.

Features an improved Sling Mode 2.5 with wrist rest and adjustable handle.

Includes an OLED display and customizable controls.

Offers up to 16 hours of battery life from a 2600mAh built-in battery.

Priced at $249, available online at ZHIYUN and Amazon stores.

Lightweight Design for Enhanced Mobility

The WEEBILL 3E’s ultra-light build and compact size make it an ideal tool for filmmakers who frequently change locations. Its foldable design approximates the size of an A4 sheet, ensuring it fits comfortably in travel bags.

Enhanced Comfort and Usability

Designed with the user in mind, the WEEBILL 3E features an ergonomically shaped handle that reduces fatigue during long shooting sessions. This user-friendly design is complemented by robust motors that manage heavier camera setups without compromising on stability.

Versatility in Filming

This gimbal supports both landscape and portrait modes natively, catering to a variety of content creation needs, including social media platforms that require vertical videos. The upgraded Sling Mode 2.5 offers greater stability and comfort, crucial for capturing smooth, professional footage at different angles.

Advanced Control Features

The WEEBILL 3E integrates a customizable trigger button and adjustment wheel, allowing users to tailor their filming experience. The OLED display provides easy access to settings and professional capture modes like motion lapse and hyperlapse, enhancing creative possibilities.

Reliable Performance for Extended Use

With its built-in 2600mAh battery, the WEEBILL 3E provides up to 16 hours of continuous use, allowing creators to shoot without frequent recharges. This feature ensures that videographers can focus on their creative process without interruptions.

Pricing and Availability

The WEEBILL 3E is priced at $249 and is available for purchase through the ZHIYUN online store and on Amazon. This makes it an accessible option for both aspiring and professional filmmakers looking for a reliable gimbal solution.

