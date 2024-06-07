Truke Launches BTG Ultra Gaming TWS at INR 899

Truke, a prominent name in India’s TWS market, has introduced its latest gaming TWS, the BTG Ultra. Available from 5th June, 2024, at an introductory price of INR 899, the BTG Ultra is set to attract gamers and audio enthusiasts alike.

Key Highlights:

BTG Ultra available in two colors: Metal Black & Mint Mist.

Sale starts from 5th June for INR 899 on Amazon, Flipkart, and Truke.in.

Features rapid power charging technology adding 10 hours of gameplay in 10 minutes.

Product Availability and Pricing The BTG Ultra will be sold on Amazon, Flipkart, and Truke.in at INR 899 from 5th to 7th June. After this period, the price will increase to INR 1099. The earbuds are available in Metal Black and Mint Mist colors.

Technological Features Designed to offer top-tier wireless audio performance, the BTG Ultra includes advanced features such as Rapid Power Charging, Quad Mic PureVoice ENC Technology, and compatibility with Siri and Google Assistant.

Gaming Performance The proprietary Battle Mode in BTG Ultra enhances the gaming experience with an ultra-low latency of 40ms, improving response times and providing clear gunshot effects and accurate footsteps detection.

Battery Life and Charging The BTG Ultra addresses battery concerns with RapidPower Charging Technology, offering 10 hours of gameplay with just 10 minutes of charging. The 500mAh case battery provides up to 60 hours of total battery life.

Audio Experience Truke’s 360Spatial Audio technology, along with 13mm titanium drivers, ensures clear sound transmission supporting SBC and AAC codecs, creating an immersive audio experience for users.

Call Quality The Quad Mic PureVoice ENC Technology enhances call clarity using four microphones and noise cancellation, ideal for in-game communication and strategy coordination.

Commentary from Truke Pankaj Upadhyay, Founder and CEO of Truke, stated, “India is the largest gaming market in the world with a user base of 568 million gamers, growing at 28% CAGR between FY20 and FY23. This demand has driven us to enhance our audio products for gamers, continuing the legacy of the successful F1 Ultra with the new BTG Ultra.”

Additional Features The BTG Ultra is built for durability with an IPX5 rating, providing water and sweat resistance. It features 1Step instant pairing technology with Bluetooth 5.4, and supports voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant, facilitating hands-free control.

Manufacturing and Warranty Truke aims to produce 90% of its products in India by the end of FY24, with the BTG Ultra being manufactured at their Noida factory. The earbuds come with a 12-month warranty and access to over 350 service centers nationwide, ensuring robust after-sales support.