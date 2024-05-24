Oppo Launches Reno 12 Series with 50MP Cameras and 80W Fast Charging

Oppo launches Reno 12 series with 50MP triple rear cameras, 50MP front camera, 80W fast charging, and MediaTek Dimensity chipsets in China.

Oppo has officially launched the Reno 12 series, comprising the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro, in China. These new additions to the Reno lineup boast impressive camera capabilities and rapid charging speeds, setting a new standard for smartphone photography and user experience.

Unveiling the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro

Both the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro sport a sleek design with quad-curved displays and a triple rear camera setup. The 50-megapixel primary camera is accompanied by a 50-megapixel telephoto lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, ensuring stunning photo quality across various scenarios. However, the highlight of this series is undoubtedly the 50-megapixel front camera, promising exceptional selfies.

Performance and Software

The Reno 12 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition chipset, while the Reno 12 features the MediaTek Dimensity 8250 Star Speed Edition. Both models offer generous RAM and storage configurations, running on ColorOS 14, which is based on the latest Android 14 operating system.

Rapid Charging and Battery Life

Oppo has prioritized charging speed and battery life in the Reno 12 series. Both models are equipped with a 5000mAh battery and support 80W fast charging, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum convenience for users.

Additional Features

The Reno 12 Pro boasts an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, while the Reno 12 offers a sleek design with a focus on camera performance. Both models come with dual SIM support, 5G connectivity, and a range of other modern features.

Availability and Pricing

The Oppo Reno 12 series is currently available for pre-order in China, with sales expected to commence later this month. The Reno 12 is priced starting at CNY 2,699 (approximately ₹31,500), while the Reno 12 Pro starts at CNY 3,399 (approximately ₹39,800).

Oppo’s latest Reno 12 series showcases the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional camera experiences and cutting-edge technology to consumers. With their impressive features and competitive pricing, the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro are poised to make a significant impact in the smartphone market.