Twitter is No More: Elon Musk Officially Shifts Platform URL to x.com

Elon Musk officially rebrands Twitter to X, changing the URL to x.com and phasing out the iconic blue bird logo, signaling a new era for the platform.

In a bold move to further his vision for the future of social media, Elon Musk has officially transitioned Twitter’s URL to x.com. This shift is part of Musk’s broader strategy to rebrand the platform he acquired in 2022 for $44 billion.

The Announcement

On a recent Sunday, Musk tweeted that the transition to the new URL would be immediate, with the familiar Twitter brand and its iconic blue bird logo being phased out. “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk stated in his tweet. By the afternoon, x.com was redirecting users to Twitter.com, marking the beginning of this significant change.

The New Identity

This rebranding aligns with Musk’s penchant for the letter “X,” seen in his other ventures like SpaceX and xAI. The company, previously known as Twitter Inc., had already been renamed X Corp earlier this year. According to Musk, the interim X logo will replace the bird logo soon, signaling a new era for the platform​​.

Mixed Reactions

As with many of Musk’s initiatives, the announcement garnered mixed reactions from users. While some expressed excitement about the rebranding, others voiced their concerns. Critics compared the move to Facebook’s rebranding of Oculus, fearing that it might erode the established goodwill of the Twitter brand. Supporters, on the other hand, see it as a necessary evolution to keep up with the ever-changing digital landscape​.

CEO’s Perspective

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X, reinforced the positive outlook in her own tweet, describing the rebranding as a rare second chance to make a significant impact. She emphasized that X aims to be more than just a social media platform, hinting at future expansions and feature launches that will enhance user experience and capabilities​.

What’s Next?

The transition from Twitter to X is expected to bring about a series of updates and new features, continuing the platform’s evolution under Musk’s leadership. The long-term implications of this rebranding are yet to be fully realized, but it is clear that Musk envisions X as a transformative force in social media.

Elon Musk’s decision to rebrand Twitter as X and change the URL to x.com is a significant step in his broader strategy for the platform. While it has sparked varied reactions, the move underscores Musk’s commitment to innovation and his vision for the future of digital communication.