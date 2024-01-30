Urban Armor Gear Unveils New Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Cases

Urban Armor Gear, in collaboration with TekkiTake, has launched a new line of protective cases for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. These cases are designed to offer comprehensive protection for the smartphone, featuring materials like Kevlar, polycarbonate, alloy metals, and impact-resistant rubber. The range includes five different models, each tailored to provide security and functionality without compromising the phone’s ergonomics.

Key Highlights:

Urban Armor Gear introduces five new cases for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The cases are made from premium materials, including Kevlar, polycarbonate, and impact-resistant rubber.

Each case undergoes military-grade drop-proof testing and can withstand drops of up to 25 ft.

Models include Monarch Pro, Plasma XTE, Metropolis LT, Pathfinder, and Plasma, with prices starting at INR 3,999.

Available for purchase on Amazon.in.

The cases incorporate several design features aimed at enhancing protection and usability. They are handcrafted using premium materials, ensuring a balance between lightweight design and robust protection. The cases are characterized by UAG’s unique armor frame, a shock-resistant core, and a hex pattern that enhances shock absorption.

One standout model, the Plasma XTE, includes a built-in kickstand for easy landscape and portrait viewing. All cases are designed with precise cutouts for full access to the phone’s features, including the S Pen. They also support wireless charging with built-in magnet modules for compatibility with MagSafe and other wireless chargers.

During the launch, Ajesh George, CEO of TekkiTake, emphasized the importance of protecting Samsung’s high-end smartphone. He stated, “Ensuring the safety of Samsung’s most expensive Android smartphone is non-negotiable, and at Tekki-Take, we are committed to upholding that standard.” He highlighted that the cases are crafted to meet Military drop-test standards, offering peace of mind to users.

In conclusion, the Urban Armor Gear cases for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra are now available on Amazon.in, with prices starting at INR 3,999. This new range promises to deliver both protection and style for Samsung’s latest smartphone.