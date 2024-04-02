Urvashi Aneja: Pioneering Responsible AI Research in India

Discover how Urvashi Aneja is leading the charge in researching the social impact of AI in India, emphasizing ethical and responsible technology governance for equitable benefits.

In a world increasingly influenced by Artificial Intelligence (AI), Urvashi Aneja stands out as a key figure in exploring the social impact of AI, particularly in India and the Majority World. As the Founder and Executive Director of Digital Futures Lab, Aneja is dedicated to creating a fairer distribution of technology’s benefits through her work on the ethics and governance of AI. Her current research focuses on responsible AI practices, including the study of generative AI in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), guiding both governments and industry on technology policy​​.

Aneja’s journey in AI research is marked by her role in founding Tandem Research, an interdisciplinary collective that provided insights at the nexus of technology, society, and sustainability. With an academic foundation from the University of Oxford, she has a history of contributing to the global dialogue on technology’s societal impacts, serving on expert committees for the Indian government on AI and frontier technologies.

Aneja’s contributions are significant in the conversation about AI’s role in the Global South, challenging the notion that these regions should merely “catch up” with the North. Instead, she advocates for a nuanced understanding of AI’s potential and risks, ensuring that the technology serves the needs of diverse communities. Her research at the Centre for Responsible AI and involvement with the Digital Futures Lab underscore her commitment to responsible AI practices that respect ethical considerations and prioritize human well-being.

Her work is not limited to research papers and committees; Aneja has actively contributed to the Rockefeller Foundation’s Digital Futures Lab’s engagements in using AI for climate action, showcasing her commitment to leveraging technology for broader societal challenges​​. She has also emphasized the importance of addressing value conflicts and power asymmetries to ensure equitable technology gains, a perspective she shares through her involvement with the Data Governance Network​​.

Aneja’s exploration into the ethics, social impacts, and governance of AI offers a comprehensive look into how emerging technologies can be directed for public good, especially in settings that are vastly different from the contexts in which these technologies were developed. Her approach emphasizes inclusivity and responsibility, aiming to mitigate the digital divide and ensure that AI advancements contribute positively to society’s most pressing needs.

As AI continues to evolve, Aneja’s work serves as a crucial bridge between technology’s potential and its ethical implementation, ensuring that its benefits are accessible to all layers of society. Her leadership and vision in this field are not just advancing our understanding of AI’s social impact but are also paving the way for a more equitable technological future.