Vijay Sales’ Mega Freedom Sale: Celebrate Freedom with Unbelievable Deals!

Vijay Sales is excited to announce its Mega Freedom Sale from August 6th to 18th, 2024, offering up to 70% off on a wide range of electronics and home appliances. This sale is valid across all 140+ retail outlets and the online store at www.vijaysales.com.

Unbeatable Offers Across Categories

The Mega Freedom Sale features amazing discounts on various products, including Smart Phones, Laptops, Smart Watches, Televisions, Wearable Audio Devices, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Kitchen Appliances, and more.

Exclusive Apple Deals

Enjoy remarkable discounts on Apple products, with the iPhone 15 series starting at just ₹65,690 and the iPhone 15 Plus series from ₹73,190. The Apple Macbook Air with M1 chip is available at a special price of ₹67,590. These offers include Instant Bank Discounts using ICICI & SBI Bank Cards.

Upgrade Your Home

Get monsoon essentials at unbeatable prices. The LG 7.5 Kg Top Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine is available for just ₹19,490. Semi-automatic washing machines start from ₹7,999, and Fully Automatic washing machines start at ₹11,990. The Aquaguard Mist NXT Water Purifier is priced at ₹6,100, and the Racold Pronto Stylo 3 Ltr Geyser is just ₹3,499.

The Vise 80 cm Smart QLED Television is offered at a never-before price of ₹15,990. The Bajaj Military Series Mixer is now available for ₹5,405, and the Usha iChef Smart Air Fryer is priced at ₹7,999, down from its MRP of ₹10,490.

Smartphone Bonanza

Find incredible deals on top smartphone brands starting at ₹6,499. The Redmi 13 series starts at ₹15,499, and the CMF by Nothing Phone 1 starts at ₹15,999. The OnePlus 12 5G Dual Sim Smartphone is available at a starting price of ₹59,999, and the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G series starts at ₹27,999.

More Exciting Offers

Enjoy massive discounts on everyday appliances. Basic kitchen essentials start at just ₹299, and Cooking Essentials like Microwaves and Air Fryers start at ₹3,499. Refrigerators start at ₹8,490, and Inverter ACs start from ₹28,990. Grooming and styling tools are available from just ₹499.

Additional Benefits

The MyVS loyalty program rewards shoppers with 0.75% loyalty points on purchases. The Mega Freedom Sale also features attractive Instant Discounts & cashback offers for various bank cardholders.

Shop Now!

The Mega Freedom Sale is available at all Vijay Sales stores and online. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate freedom with incredible savings and unmatched offers.