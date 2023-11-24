Sony and Associated Press Successfully Test In-Camera Authenticity Tech to Tackle Fake Imagery

Sony Electronics and The Associated Press have concluded a second round of testing for Sony’s in-camera authenticity technology, marking a significant step in addressing concerns surrounding the proliferation of manipulated imagery. The in-camera digital signature, akin to a birth certificate for images, aims to validate the origin of the content at the point of capture.
Key Highlights:
- Sony’s in-camera authenticity technology completes successful testing with Associated Press.
- The digital signature acts as a birth certificate for images, certifying their legitimacy.
- The machine-based digital signature is created within the camera’s hardware chipset at the moment of capture.
- This security feature is designed to prevent undetected manipulation of images from the outset.
- Targeted at professionals seeking to safeguard content authenticity, with a focus on aiding news agencies in combatting falsified imagery.
- Sony’s involvement in the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) sets industry standards for tracking image editing and manipulation.
- Neal Manowitz, President and COO of Sony Electronics, emphasizes the real-world social impact of false information and images, committing resources to address the challenge.
- AP Director of Photography, David Ake, highlights the erosion of public trust caused by fake and manipulated images and expresses pride in collaborating with Sony to develop an authentication solution.
- The recent field test, conducted in October 2023, evaluated both capture authentication and workflow processes.
- Camera Bits, the company behind Photo Mechanic, collaborated with Sony and AP to preserve the camera’s digital signature throughout the metadata editing process.
- Dennis Walker, President and Founder of Camera Bits, stresses the commitment to providing a trusted and authentic workflow solution amid the evolving industry landscape.
- Sony’s in-camera signature and C2PA authentication are set for release in a firmware update for the Alpha 9 III, Alpha 1, and Alpha 7S III in Spring 2024.
Sony’s collaboration with Associated Press and Camera Bits signals a collective effort to address the challenges posed by manipulated imagery. The successful testing of in-camera authenticity technology marks a milestone in the ongoing battle against fake news and misinformation. As the industry awaits the planned release of this technology in Spring 2024, the collaboration serves as a testament to the commitment to ensuring the authenticity and integrity of visual content in the digital age.
