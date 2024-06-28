WhatsApp Testing New Notification Feature to Streamline Media Sharing

WhatsApp, a globally popular messaging app, is reportedly testing a new feature to address the common issue of media upload failures. The upcoming feature will notify users about paused or failed media uploads directly through notifications, enhancing the overall file-sharing experience.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp updates, this notification feature is currently being tested in the latest WhatsApp beta version for iOS (24.13.10.71). It is designed to provide real-time updates on the status of media uploads, ensuring users are promptly alerted in case of interruptions or failures.

Currently, users often remain unaware of failed uploads until they reopen the app, causing unnecessary delays. This new feature will eliminate this issue by sending a notification like “1 upload paused, open the app to resume sending” when an upload is interrupted due to connectivity problems or switching to another app.

This enhancement not only streamlines the media-sharing process but also supports background app refresh, allowing messages to load faster and ensuring uninterrupted media uploads even when the app is not actively used.

While the feature is currently available only to a limited number of beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, it is anticipated to be rolled out to a wider audience in the future.

With this new notification feature, WhatsApp aims to further refine the user experience and address a common frustration faced by users when sharing media. As the feature progresses through testing and development, users can look forward to a more seamless and informed media-sharing experience on WhatsApp.