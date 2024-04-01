WhatsApp Unveils Locked Chats Feature for Linked Devices: A Privacy Upgrade

WhatsApp introduces locked chats for linked devices, offering enhanced privacy through password, biometric, or secret code security for individual or group chats across all platform.

In an era where digital privacy is of paramount importance, WhatsApp is set to enhance user privacy with its latest feature: locked chats for linked devices. This innovative feature allows users to secure specific conversations with a layer of protection beyond the standard encryption, offering both convenience and security.

WhatsApp’s locked chat feature enables users to safeguard individual chats or group conversations using the device’s password, biometric authentication (such as fingerprint or Face ID), or a unique secret code. Once a chat is locked, it is moved out of the main chat list to a secure folder, accessible only through the specified security measure. This not only prevents unauthorized access but also keeps the content of these chats hidden from notifications, ensuring privacy even when the device screen is visible to others.

The introduction of locked chats is particularly beneficial for those who often switch between devices or share a device with others. When a chat is locked on the primary device, it will automatically lock on all linked devices as well, requiring a secret code to access the list of locked chats from any device. This synchronized security measure ensures that your private conversations remain confidential across all platforms, whether you’re using WhatsApp on Android, iOS, the web, Windows, or macOS.

Currently, the feature is under development, with its discovery in a recent WhatsApp beta for Android update. Although the exact timeline for a wide rollout is not specified, the anticipation for its availability is high. The implementation of locked chats across linked devices marks a significant step towards enhancing user privacy and security on the platform.

This development comes as part of WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to offer more secure and private communication options. Users can already secure their entire app with device-based security measures, but the ability to lock individual or group chats offers a more granular level of privacy control.

As the world’s leading messaging service, WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy with end-to-end encryption and features like locked chats. These efforts are in line with the platform’s commitment to safeguarding user data and ensuring that private conversations remain just that—private.