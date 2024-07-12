Suunto Honors UTMB World Series with New Smartwatch Collection and Wristband

Suunto, a leading name in sports technology, has unveiled a special-edition collection to commemorate the Ultra-Trail du Mont Blanc (UTMB) World Series, a globally renowned ultramarathon celebrated for its demanding course through the Alps. The collection comprises three smartwatches—the Suunto Vertical, Suunto Race, and Suunto Race S—and a matching wristband.

These limited-edition timepieces are tailored to meet the unique needs of endurance athletes and outdoor adventurers. The Suunto Vertical stands out with comprehensive features designed to optimize training regimens and performance analysis. Its advanced metrics allow users to delve into their training data, providing valuable insights for improvement.

For those focused on race performance, the Suunto Race and Suunto Race S models come equipped with features that cater specifically to competitive athletes. Real-time pace tracking, interval timers, and performance metrics are just a few of the tools available to help athletes reach their peak performance.

All three smartwatches are built to withstand the rigors of outdoor environments, boasting durable construction and water resistance. They also feature offline maps and navigation capabilities, ensuring users stay on track even in remote areas with limited connectivity.

Beyond sports performance, the smartwatches offer additional functionalities, such as music control, sleep tracking, and smartphone notifications, to enhance the overall user experience.

The limited-edition collection is now available for purchase. The Suunto Vertical Special Edition is priced at approximately ₹37,025, the Suunto Race S at around ₹28,700, and the Suunto Vertical at about ₹51,775. The special-edition wristband, designed to complement the watches, is available for around ₹4,025.

With this new collection, Suunto continues to innovate and cater to the needs of outdoor enthusiasts, providing tools that empower athletes to push their limits and explore new horizons.