Wi-Fi 7 Set to Transform Connectivity in India

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in India is currently considering the delicensing of the lower band of the 6GHz spectrum for Wi-Fi connectivity. This move is pivotal in paving the way for the introduction of Wi-Fi 7 technology in the country. Wi-Fi 7, also known as IEEE 802.11be, operates over 2.5GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands and is set to bring substantial improvements in wireless access, including enhanced speeds, efficiency, and latency.

Marthesh Nagendra, Sales Director for India MEA South-East Asia Region at NETGEAR, highlights the transformative potential of Wi-Fi 7: “This technology represents a significant leap forward, addressing the needs of a hyper-connected world. With enhanced speed, efficiency, low latency, and advanced security features, Wi-Fi 7 redefines connectivity.”

NETGEAR is at the forefront of introducing Wi-Fi 7 in India, leveraging its robust channel network and business footprint in South Asia. The company’s Orbi 970 Series of Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers and the Nighthawk RS700S are examples of devices capable of providing speeds up to 10Gbps and 19Gbps, respectively.

The introduction of Wi-Fi 7 in India is poised to revolutionize the way individuals and businesses experience wireless connectivity, meeting the growing demand for faster, more reliable, and efficient internet access.