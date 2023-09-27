Xiaomi 13T Arrives with Triple Leica Cameras; 13T Pro Boasts 120W Charging

In a grand unveiling event held in Berlin, Xiaomi, the renowned tech giant, introduced its latest offerings to the smartphone market – the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro. These devices, while bearing similarities to the China-exclusive Redmi K60 Ultra, come with their own set of unique features, setting them apart in the global market.

Xiaomi 13T: A Glimpse into the Features

The Xiaomi 13T is powered by a 4nm Dimensity 8200Ultra chipset, a collaborative effort between MediaTek and Xiaomi. The device boasts a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals. The display also promises over 2600 nits of peak brightness, making for vibrant and clear visuals.

The camera department of the 13T is particularly noteworthy. It features a 50MP main sensor, accompanied by a 50MP portrait telephoto camera and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. These cameras have been co-engineered with Leica, ensuring top-notch photography. Users can also choose between the Leica authentic look for realistic colors or the Leica vibrant look for more vivid images.

Xiaomi 13T Pro: Stepping Up the Game

The 13T Pro, while sharing the same display specifications as the 13T, is powered by the more robust Dimensity 9200+ chipset. The camera setup remains consistent with the 13T, featuring the triple 50MP + 50MP + 12MP Leica cameras.

However, what truly sets the 13T Pro apart is its charging capabilities. The device supports a whopping 120W HyperCharge, allowing users to charge their phones from 0% to 100% in just 19 minutes. This rapid charging feature is bound to be a game-changer in the smartphone industry.

Both the 13T and 13T Pro come with dual speakers, supporting Dolby Atmos audio, ensuring an immersive audio experience. They run on Android 13 with Xiaomi’s MIUI 14 skin on top.

Key Takeaways:

Xiaomi 13T Features: Powered by Dimensity 8200Ultra chipset. 6.67-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. Triple Leica cameras with 50MP main sensor.

Xiaomi 13T Pro Highlights: Powered by Dimensity 9200+ chipset. Supports 120W HyperCharge – full charge in 19 minutes. Triple Leica cameras with 50MP main sensor.



In conclusion, Xiaomi’s latest offerings, the 13T and 13T Pro, are set to make waves in the smartphone market. With their advanced features, especially the rapid charging capability of the 13T Pro, Xiaomi continues to showcase its commitment to innovation and user experience. As the devices make their way to global markets, they are expected to receive a warm reception from tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike.