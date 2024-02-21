Xiaomi Expands Smart TV Lineup with Latest Innovations

Xiaomi has introduced its new range of Smart TVs, including the Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro Series, the A Series, and the Redmi FTV Series. These TVs offer a variety of features aimed at enhancing the home entertainment experience. From 4K HDR displays to Dolby Atmos sound systems and smart connectivity options, Xiaomi aims to cater to different consumer needs with its latest offerings.

Key Highlights:

Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro Series features 4K HDR, Dolby Vision® IQ, and Dolby Atmos for immersive visual and audio experiences, powered by Google TV for extensive entertainment options.

features 4K HDR, Dolby Vision® IQ, and Dolby Atmos for immersive visual and audio experiences, powered by Google TV for extensive entertainment options. Xiaomi Smart TV A Series offers Full HD resolution, 20-Watt Dolby Audio speakers, and Patchwall+ with access to 200+ free live TV channels.

offers Full HD resolution, 20-Watt Dolby Audio speakers, and Patchwall+ with access to 200+ free live TV channels. Redmi FTV Series integrates Fire OS 7 TV, hands-free Alexa, and dedicated OTT app buttons, supporting Dolby Audio and DTS-HD on the 43-inch model.

The Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro Series, available in 43’’, 50’’, and 55’’ sizes, is designed with premium materials and includes features like Dolby Vision® IQ and Vivid Picture Engine 2 for enhanced clarity and realism. It also offers a 40-watt speaker system with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technology. This series is integrated with Google TV, offering access to a wide range of entertainment options and is available at various price points starting from INR 32,999.

The Xiaomi Smart TV A Series, aimed at providing a quality viewing experience with its Vivid Picture Engine and Dolby Audio enhanced speakers, supports Dual-Band Wi-Fi for reliable connectivity. It’s offered in 32’ and 43’ sizes, with prices beginning at INR 12,499.

The Redmi Smart Fire TV series features Fire OS 7 TV, offering access to numerous apps and content, along with Alexa integration for hands-free control. This series is available in 32’ and 43’ sizes, with the 43-inch model featuring 24W speakers for an immersive sound experience. Prices start at INR 11,499.