Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro: A New Era in Wearable Tech with Wear OS

September 27, 2023
Aditi Sharma

Xiaomi, a global tech giant, has unveiled its latest innovation in the wearable tech space: the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro. This announcement has garnered significant attention, not just for the watch’s impressive features but also for its transition to Wear OS.

A Seamless Transition to Wear OS

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro marks a significant shift from Xiaomi’s proprietary operating system to Google’s Wear OS. This transition promises users access to third-party apps via the Google Play Store, Google’s suite of services like Wallet and Maps, and notably, the Google Assistant. This integration is particularly noteworthy as many non-samsung or Google smartwatches had been missing the Google Assistant feature for months.

Impressive Features at an Attractive Price

In line with Xiaomi’s tradition of offering high-quality products at competitive prices, the Watch 2 Pro comes with a plethora of features at a starting price of roughly $280. The LTE version is priced slightly higher at approximately $340.

The watch boasts a 1.43-inch OLED display housed in a 46mm stainless steel case. It also features a digital crown, giving it a classic round-faced smartwatch appearance. One of the standout features is its battery life, with Xiaomi claiming an impressive 65 hours of estimated battery life.

Health and Fitness: A Step Ahead

On the health and fitness front, the Watch 2 Pro is equipped to support 150 sports modes, stress tracking, blood oxygen level monitoring, sleep tracking, and high heart rate notifications. A unique feature is its support for dual-frequency GPS, which offers greater precision for outdoor activities. Additionally, the watch introduces body composition analysis, a feature previously seen only in Samsung’s smartwatches.

Design and Availability

The Watch 2 Pro will be available in two color variants: black with a fluoroelastomer strap and silver with a leather strap. While Xiaomi hasn’t announced an exact launch date, it remains uncertain whether the watch will be available in the U.S., given Xiaomi’s past market strategies.

In Conclusion: Key Takeaways

  • Wear OS Integration: The Watch 2 Pro offers seamless integration with Google’s Wear OS, providing access to third-party apps and Google services.
  • Feature-Rich at Competitive Pricing: Priced at roughly $280, the watch boasts a 1.43-inch OLED display, 65 hours of battery life, and a host of health and fitness features.
  • Innovative Health Features: Supports 150 sports modes, dual-frequency GPS, and introduces body composition analysis.
  • Design Variants: Available in black and silver, with strap options of fluoroelastomer and leather.

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro’s announcement has set the stage for a new chapter in wearable technology. With its feature-rich offerings at an attractive price point, it’s poised to make a significant impact in the market

