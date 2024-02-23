ZeeVee and Alphatec Partner to Expand in India’s Pro AV Market

US-based ZeeVee has formed a strategic partnership with Alphatec to expand its presence in the Indian professional audiovisual (Pro AV) market. This collaboration aims to simplify AV installations in India through advanced AVoIP and RF products, marking a significant step in ZeeVee’s global expansion strategy.

ZeeVee, a US-based provider of AV distribution technology, announced its partnership with Alphatec to further expand in the Indian market. This strategic collaboration aims to streamline AV installations across India with ZeeVee’s AVoIP and RF products. The move signifies ZeeVee’s ongoing commitment to enhancing AV solutions in diverse industries.

Founded in 2007, ZeeVee has become a key player in the AV distribution industry, offering a broad range of solutions from AV over IP to RF modulation. Its products are designed for businesses, institutions, and organizations worldwide, aiming to transform the future of AV distribution through innovative technology and expertise.

The collaboration between ZeeVee and Alphatec is set to address the needs of various target markets, including corporate, healthcare, government, education, and entertainment sectors.

Rajesh Patkar, ZeeVee India Country Manager, remarked on the partnership, “Our collaboration with Alphatec aligns with our goals to deliver advanced AV solutions in India. Alphatec’s reach and expertise complement our innovative products, allowing us to better serve our customers and grow in the Indian market.”

Devasis Barkataki, Founder and Managing Director of Alphatec, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “Partnering with ZeeVee, a leader in AV distribution technology, allows us to enhance our offering with their advanced products. This collaboration strengthens our position as a top distributor of professional audio and video equipment in India.”

ZeeVee, recognized for its digital video solutions, including SDVoE products, is strategically positioned with offices in Boston, Augsburg, Germany, and Singapore. This partnership with Alphatec is part of ZeeVee’s strategy to leverage advanced AV technology to improve communication and productivity in various settings.