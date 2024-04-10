2025 Audi S3 Outpaces Volkswagen Golf R in Performance Refresh

Audi's refreshed 2025 S3 gets more power, outmuscling the VW Golf R. Get the latest details on its performance upgrades and design tweaks.

Audi’s popular S3 sports sedan is taking the lead in the 2025 model year with a mid-cycle refresh that pushes its performance beyond its Volkswagen Golf R cousin. Key upgrades in the 2025 S3 include a power boost, drivetrain enhancements, and subtle design tweaks, giving it a clear advantage on the track and the road.

The Audi S3’s signature 2.0-liter turbocharged engine now pumps out 328 horsepower and 420 Nm of torque. This marks a significant jump of 22 hp and 20 Nm compared to the previous generation, making it more potent than the Golf R’s 315 hp and 400 Nm. The extra power, combined with fine-tuned throttle response and adjusted transmission ratios, translate to quicker acceleration. Audi claims the updated S3 sprints to 97 km/h (60 mph) in a swift 4.4 seconds, a tenth of a second faster than the outgoing model.

Engineers haven’t neglected the S3’s handling prowess either. The most notable addition is the adoption of the RS3’s advanced torque vectoring rear differential, allowing for precise torque distribution between the rear wheels. This system, coupled with a new Dynamic Plus driving mode, opens up more aggressive cornering and potentially tail-happy drifts for an engaging driving experience.

Beyond the engine enhancements, the 2025 Audi S3 continues to offer a sophisticated driving experience thanks to its standard Quattro all-wheel-drive system and available adaptive suspension. The S3 delivers a blend of thrilling performance and everyday usability, making it an appealing choice for driving enthusiasts.

Audi has also made subtle visual changes to the refreshed S3. The grille and air intakes receive a slightly sharper design, and buyers can opt for new wheel patterns to individualize their cars. Inside, the updates are focused on enhancing the sporty feel of the cabin.

With an enticing mix of improved performance, sharper handling, and an elegantly sporty design, the 2025 Audi S3 solidifies its place as a top competitor in the compact luxury sports sedan segment. Pricing and full specifications are expected to be announced closer to the car’s on-sale date.