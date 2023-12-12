5G’s Ongoing Global Expansion: Opportunities and Challenges

The progression of 5G technology, recognized for its potential in revolutionizing mobile communications, continues to show mixed results globally. Despite significant advancements, the technology’s full implementation and impact remain varied across different regions and industries.

Key Highlights:

India leads in 5G subscription growth with over seven million new subscribers in Q2 2023.

43% of Americans and 59% of Chinese have 5G subscriptions as of 2023.

Many users don’t perceive a notable speed difference between 5G and 4G.

Lack of comprehensive infrastructure hinders full 5G deployment.

26 new 5G networks launched in 2023, nearly half in sub-Saharan Africa.

5G’s potential impact extends beyond smartphones to industries like automation and IoT.

Survey highlights key areas for 5G impact in 2024: telemedicine, remote education, communication, entertainment, transportation, and energy efficiency.

According to the Ericsson report, while India is witnessing substantial growth in 5G subscriptions, the global rollout varies significantly. About 43% of Americans and 59% of Chinese had access to 5G in 2023. However, the difference in experience between 5G and its predecessor, 4G, often goes unnoticed by consumers, and the business investments in 5G have not met telecom companies’ expectations.

IEEE Senior Member Paulo Eigi Miyagi remarks on the incomplete infrastructure for 5G, limiting its utilization in certain activities. Despite these hurdles, there’s an ongoing effort to expand 5G networks, with 26 new launches in 2023, notably in sub-Saharan Africa.

5G’s relevance extends beyond mobile communications, impacting automation, IoT, and data exchange, reshaping industrial operations. Yu Yuan, an IEEE Senior Member, emphasizes the continuous need for enhanced communications for digital transformation.

The “Impact of Technology in 2024 and Beyond: an IEEE Global Study” surveyed global technology leaders on 5G’s potential benefits. Key areas identified include telemedicine, remote learning, personal and professional communication, entertainment, transportation, and environmental sustainability. These findings reveal the broad scope and potential of 5G technology in various sectors.