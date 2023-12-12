Pebble Collaborates with Pepe Jeans for Limited Edition Smartwatch

Pebble, an emerging smartwatch brand in India, has announced a collaboration with Pepe Jeans London, introducing a limited edition Bluetooth Calling smartwatch named Pebble X Pepe. This new product combines the aesthetics of denim with advanced wearable technology, featuring denim-leather and silicon sporty straps. It boasts a 1.39” HD display with 600 Nits brightness. The smartwatch is priced at Rs. 1999 and is available on multiple platforms including pebblecart.com, pepejeans.in, Flipkart, Myntra, and at exclusive Pepe Jeans stores nationwide.

Komal Agarwal, Pebble’s co-founder, emphasized the significance of the partnership, noting its role in integrating fashion with wearable technology. Ananth Narayanan, Founder & CEO of Mensa Brands, highlighted Pebble’s commitment to meeting the aspirations of young Indians through innovation. He expressed pride in the association with Pepe Jeans, a brand known for its denim fashion.

Manish Kapoor, MD & CEO of Pepe Jeans London, remarked on the evolving role of smartwatches in fashion and lifestyle, underscoring the strategic partnership’s focus on offering high-quality products to Indian consumers.

The Pebble X Pepe Jeans smartwatch is not just a style accessory but also a technological marvel. It features advanced calling features, notifications, reminders, and an AI Voice Assistant. It includes a range of utility features like alarms, a calculator, weather updates, and music control. The smartwatch also focuses on health and wellness by monitoring heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep patterns. It supports multiple sports modes and offers a variety of watch faces to suit different preferences.

This collaboration follows Pebble’s earlier partnership with Warner Bros, where they launched a Game of Thrones-inspired smartwatch range in India, further expanding their portfolio in the smartwatch market.