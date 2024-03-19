Affordable and gift-worthy products from HP for Holi 2024

With the festival of colors, Holi, just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to gift your loved ones something special. HP laptops offer a blend of affordability, functionality, and style, making them ideal gifts for the occasion. This festive season, go beyond traditional gifts and choose something that will excite the tech-savvy enthusiasts in your life. Here’s a curated list of Holi-ready HP products that are both pocket-friendly and impressive:

HP Chromebook 15.6:

Embrace the vibrant spirit of Holi with the HP Chromebook 15.6, featuring a sleek design and ample screen space. It stands out as a powerful and affordable laptop, specifically designed to cater to the needs of GenZ. It is built with an Intel Celeron N4500 processor and an immersive 15.6″ HD Display. Enjoy the festivities without worrying about battery life, thanks to its long-lasting battery that keeps you connected all day. With Chrome OS, experience seamless performance for everyday tasks, whether it’s browsing the web or streaming your favorite Holi songs at a starting price of INR 28,999.

HP Pavilion X360:

Get ready to unleash your creativity this Holi with the versatile HP Pavilion X360. Its 360-degree hinge allows you to switch between laptop, tablet, and tent modes effortlessly, adapting to your needs during the festival. Powered by 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, it effortlessly handles multiple applications and complex software. Experience immersive visuals and crystal-clear audio, perfect for enjoying Holi-themed movies or video calls with friends and family starting at INR 57,999 .

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core:

If your loved one enjoys gaming or appreciates high-quality audio experiences, then HyperX Cloud Stinger Core gaming headset is an excellent choice for Holi gifting. With compatibility across multiple gaming platforms and 40mm directional drivers, it delivers clear and immersive sound quality for gaming, music and more. The in-line audio controls and swivel-to-mute microphone feature add convenience during gameplay. Surprise them with this headset this festive season, available for INR 3590 (with discount).