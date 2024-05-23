Airbnb Hosts Can Get Discounts on EV Chargers: Here’s How

Airbnb hosts can now get discounts on EV chargers by following these steps. Increase your bookings and attract eco-conscious travelers with this comprehensive guide.

As the popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) continues to rise, Airbnb hosts are increasingly considering installing EV chargers to attract eco-conscious travelers. Airbnb has recognized this trend and is now offering various discounts and incentives for hosts who install EV chargers at their properties. This article provides a comprehensive guide on how Airbnb hosts can take advantage of these discounts and what steps are involved in setting up an EV charger.

Why Install an EV Charger?

Installing an EV charger at your Airbnb property can offer several benefits:

Increased Bookings: Many EV drivers look specifically for accommodations with charging capabilities. A survey found that 54% of EV drivers prefer properties with chargers, and 25% are willing to pay more for this amenity.

Higher Ratings: Providing an EV charger can lead to positive reviews and increased satisfaction among guests.

Sustainability: Demonstrating a commitment to sustainable practices can attract environmentally conscious travelers.

Steps to Get Discounts on EV Chargers

Choose the Right Charger: Level 1 Chargers: These use a standard 120V outlet and are the slowest but cheapest option. Suitable for properties where guests will stay for longer periods.

These use a standard 120V outlet and are the slowest but cheapest option. Suitable for properties where guests will stay for longer periods. Level 2 Chargers: These require a 240V outlet and offer faster charging, ideal for overnight stays. Popular models include the ChargePoint Home Flex and Grizzl-E Classic.

These require a 240V outlet and offer faster charging, ideal for overnight stays. Popular models include the ChargePoint Home Flex and Grizzl-E Classic. Level 3 Chargers: Known as DC fast chargers, these are the fastest but also the most expensive and typically used in public charging stations. Find Discounts and Rebates: Local Incentives: Check for local government rebates and incentives for installing EV chargers. Many regions offer significant discounts and rebates.

Check for local government rebates and incentives for installing EV chargers. Many regions offer significant discounts and rebates. Manufacturer Discounts: Some manufacturers, like ChargePoint, offer rebates and discounts specifically for Airbnb hosts.

Some manufacturers, like ChargePoint, offer rebates and discounts specifically for Airbnb hosts. Airbnb Partnerships: Airbnb has partnered with several EV charger manufacturers to provide discounts for hosts. Signing up for these programs can reduce the overall cost. Installation: Professional Installation: It is recommended to hire a professional electrician to install the charger, especially for Level 2 and Level 3 chargers. The installation cost can vary, typically around $1,000.

It is recommended to hire a professional electrician to install the charger, especially for Level 2 and Level 3 chargers. The installation cost can vary, typically around $1,000. Placement: Ensure the charger is easily accessible for guests. Installing it in a garage or designated parking space is ideal. Set Up and Maintenance: User Instructions: Provide clear instructions for guests on how to use the charger. This can be included in the property listing or as a printed guide at the property.

Provide clear instructions for guests on how to use the charger. This can be included in the property listing or as a printed guide at the property. Maintenance: Regularly check the charger for any issues and ensure it is in good working condition for guests. Listing Your EV Charger: Update Your Listing: Use Airbnb’s filter feature to mark your property as having an EV charger. This makes it easier for guests to find your listing.

Use Airbnb’s filter feature to mark your property as having an EV charger. This makes it easier for guests to find your listing. Promote on Social Media: Highlight the availability of an EV charger in your property descriptions and share it on social media to attract more guests.

Benefits for Hosts

Providing an EV charger can significantly enhance your property’s appeal and potentially increase your booking rates. With Airbnb’s support and available discounts, the investment in an EV charger can be more affordable and beneficial in the long run.