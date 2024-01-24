LG Launches Advanced QNED 83 Series in India

LG Electronics has launched the QNED 83 series in India, marking a significant advancement in LED TV technology. The series incorporates Quantum Dot and NanoCell technologies, aiming to enhance the home entertainment experience with its array of features.

Key Highlights:

The QNED 83 Series integrates Quantum Dot and NanoCell technologies for improved color accuracy and 4K resolution.

Features the α7 Gen6 AI 4K Processor, designed for a dynamic, tailored viewing experience.

Supports Dolby Vision & Atmos, offering a cinematic experience with enhanced visuals and immersive audio.

Includes Local Dimming technology for sharper, more natural images.

Employs AI Picture Pro & AI Sound Pro for an optimized audio-visual experience.

Provides an advanced gaming experience with a 120Hz refresh rate and gaming-specific features.

Comes with the latest version of webOS for a streamlined, smart TV experience.

Features Multi-View capability, allowing simultaneous display of content from two different sources.

Offers a wide range of streaming services and personalized features, including voice assistant compatibility.

LG’s QNED 83 series, with its innovative fusion of Quantum Dot and NanoCell technologies, aims to set a new benchmark in visual quality. Young Hwan Jung, Director of Home Entertainment at LG India, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, highlighting the series’ advanced technologies and their contribution to an exceptional viewing experience.

The QNED 83 Series boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision & Atmos support, AI Super Upscaling, Local Dimming, and enhanced gaming capabilities. These features collectively aim to redefine home entertainment, offering realism and clarity in visuals, along with immersive sound quality.

In addition to these technical attributes, the series features a powerful α7 Gen6 AI 4K processor, designed to enhance the viewing experience by adapting to individual preferences. The processor ensures responsive performance and seamless operation.

The advanced webOS platform provides a user-friendly interface, allowing easy access to a variety of content from popular streaming services. The Multi-View feature adds to the versatility of the series, enabling users to view content from two different sources simultaneously.

Furthermore, the series is equipped with personalized features such as Quick Cards, Picture Wizard, User Profiles, ThinQ AI, and is compatible with various voice assistants like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple Airplay2.

In summary, the LG QNED 83 Series represents LG’s commitment to innovation in the home entertainment sector, offering a product that not only promises superior visual and audio quality but also a range of features that cater to the diverse needs of modern viewers.