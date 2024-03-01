AlphaTheta and Alphatec Launch OMNIS-DUO DJ System in India

AlphaTheta Corporation, known for its Pioneer DJ brand, has introduced the OMNIS-DUO in India, marking a significant step in the DJ hardware and software market. This portable all-in-one DJ system, developed under the new AlphaTheta brand, aims to transform DJ performances with its advanced features and flexibility. The launch partners AlphaTheta with Alphatec, a leading AV technology solutions provider, to distribute the OMNIS-DUO exclusively in India.