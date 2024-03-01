AlphaTheta and Alphatec Launch OMNIS-DUO DJ System in India

AlphaTheta Corporation, known for its Pioneer DJ brand, has introduced the OMNIS-DUO in India, marking a significant step in the DJ hardware and software market. This portable all-in-one DJ system, developed under the new AlphaTheta brand, aims to transform DJ performances with its advanced features and flexibility. The launch partners AlphaTheta with Alphatec, a leading AV technology solutions provider, to distribute the OMNIS-DUO exclusively in India.
Key Highlights:
- OMNIS-DUO is designed to elevate DJ experiences with dual-deck control, high-resolution touch display, and seamless mixing capabilities.
- It supports Bluetooth audio input, USB Type-A/SD card slots for accessible music library management, and offers professional Beat FX, Sound Colour FX, Hot Cues, and more.
- The system is priced at INR 1,49,900/- including GST and aims for accessibility with battery power and multiple audio input/output options.
- Alphatec, as the exclusive distributor in India, aims to revolutionize the audio-visual landscape alongside AlphaTheta.
- Yoshinori Kataoka, President and CEO of AlphaTheta, emphasizes the system’s exceptional performance and versatility for DJs at various events.
Yoshinori Kataoka, President and CEO of AlphaTheta Corporation, and Devasis Barkataki, Founder and Managing Director of Alphatec, have both expressed their enthusiasm for the OMNIS-DUO’s introduction to the Indian market. They believe this collaboration will meet the growing demands of DJs and music enthusiasts for innovative and high-quality DJ equipment.
