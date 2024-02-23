Amazfit Active Edge Rugged Smartwatch Launched in India: A Comprehensive Overview

Amazfit has officially launched its latest smartwatch, the Amazfit Active Edge, in India. This new entrant in the smartwatch market is designed to cater to the needs of the active and adventurous, blending rugged durability with advanced fitness tracking capabilities. At a price of Rs. 15,999, it positions itself as a competitive option for those seeking a blend of style, durability, and functionality in their wearable tech.

Key Highlights:

Rugged Design : Built to withstand the rigors of active lifestyles with a stylish yet durable frame.

: Built to withstand the rigors of active lifestyles with a stylish yet durable frame. GPS Tracking : Equipped with built-in GPS for accurate route navigation and activity tracking.

: Equipped with built-in GPS for accurate route navigation and activity tracking. Extended Battery Life : Offers up to 16 days of battery life on a single charge, ensuring you stay connected and tracked for longer.

: Offers up to 16 days of battery life on a single charge, ensuring you stay connected and tracked for longer. Water Resistance : With a 10 ATM water resistance rating, it is suitable for swimming and diving up to 100 meters deep.

: With a 10 ATM water resistance rating, it is suitable for swimming and diving up to 100 meters deep. Comprehensive Fitness Tracking : Features include heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) measurement, stress detection, and support for over 130 sports modes with auto-detection for several activities.

: Features include heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) measurement, stress detection, and support for over 130 sports modes with auto-detection for several activities. Customizable Watch Faces: Supports over 100 watch faces, including editable and portrait options, through Zepp OS 2.1.

The Amazfit Active Edge is designed to cater to both Android and iOS users, offering a seamless connection to a wide range of smartphones. Its 1.32-inch TFT display provides clear and vibrant visuals, while the watch itself maintains a lightweight profile at just 54.4 grams, making it comfortable for all-day wear.

This smartwatch is not just about durability and fitness tracking; it also focuses on health with its heart rate, SpO2, and stress monitoring capabilities, aligning with Amazfit’s commitment to supporting users’ wellness journeys. The inclusion of the AI-driven Zepp Coach offers personalized exercise guidance, making it a versatile companion for a wide range of physical activities, from everyday fitness to specialized training sessions.

Amazfit Active Edge offers a personalized user experience through its customizable watch faces, allowing users to tailor the look of their smartwatch to fit their style or mood. With over 100 watch faces to choose from, including editable and portrait options, the device ensures a unique and personal touch. The AI-driven Zepp Coach provides personalized fitness guidance, adapting to your fitness level and goals, making it more than just a smartwatch but a personal trainer on your wrist.

The Amazfit Active Edge is a well-rounded smartwatch that brings together durability, advanced fitness tracking, and health monitoring features at a competitive price point. Its launch enriches the wearable tech market in India, offering a compelling choice for those prioritizing a blend of style, functionality, and durability in their fitness journey​​​​​​.