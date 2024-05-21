Infinix GT 20 Pro review: A budget-friendly gaming phone with powerful performance, unique design, and impressive cooling. Is it worth buying? Find out in our in-depth review.

As someone who always looks for the latest in smartphone technology with a keen interest in mobile gaming, I was very excited to try out the new Infinix GT 20 Pro. With its promise of top-tier performance, a unique design, and features aimed at gamers, and that too in a budget, it seemed like a perfect fit for my needs. After using it for a while, I’m here to share my thoughts and experiences with this impressive device in this review. So, let’s start the review with the design and build quality of the phone.

Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G Design and Build

The first time I saw the Infinix GT 20 Pro, I was impressed by its Cyber Mecha Design 2.0. Infinix did a great job with the Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 – it looks sleek, modern, and expensive. I chose the blue one, but the orange and silver ones are also nice. The textured back not only looks cool but also feels good in your hand. It makes the phone easier to grip and less likely to slip.

The design details and light-up features are really nice too. They make the phone look even better and give it a bit of a gamer aesthetic. The light-up feature is customizable, which is cool – you can change the colors and patterns to your liking.

Even though the phone has a big 6.67-inch screen, it’s surprisingly light and easy to hold. The build quality feels good – it’s sturdy and well-made, which is what you want in a phone.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Display

This phone is a beast when it comes to performance. It’s got a super powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chip, and I went with the 12GB RAM option (though the 8GB version is probably great too). Honestly, this phone flies through everything I throw at it. Switching between apps is a breeze, and games load up almost instantly.

Speaking of games, this is where the GT 20 Pro really shines. I’ve been playing a lot of graphics-intensive games on it, and they all run incredibly smoothly at higher settings. However, I did notice that the phone can get a little warm during extended gaming sessions, especially when I’m playing more demanding games. It’s not unbearable, but it’s definitely noticeable.

The X-Boost Gaming Mode is awesome – it really optimizes the phone for gaming, and I’ve definitely noticed a difference in performance and responsiveness. Plus, the screen’s high refresh rate makes everything look even smoother.Even with the slight heating issue, I’ve been really impressed with the GT 20 Pro’s performance – it’s definitely one of the best gaming phones I’ve used in this price range.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Performance

Infinix GT 20 Pro Software & Apps

The software on this phone is pretty clean. It’s basically Android 14 without all the bloatware and annoying ads that you get on some phones. It comes with the essential Google apps and a few from Infinix, but that’s it. I like that I have the freedom to choose what apps I want on my phone without it being cluttered from the start.

What’s really great is that Infinix is promising three years of security updates and two major Android upgrades. This means my phone will stay safe and updated for a while, which is a big deal for me. They’ve also got some cool live wallpapers and accessories that you can customize, which is a nice touch.

However, I’ve noticed a few minor bugs and glitches here and there. Nothing major, but it can be a bit annoying at times. Hopefully, Infinix will iron those out with future updates. The software experience is pretty good. It’s simple, clean, and customizable, which is exactly what I want.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Camera

The Infinix GT 20 Pro’s camera is a mixed bag. On one hand, it’s a significant improvement over its predecessor, the GT10 Pro. The 108-megapixel main camera, now with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), captures sharper and more detailed photos, especially in low-light conditions. The 32MP front camera is also a welcome upgrade for selfie lovers.

However, the camera isn’t perfect. While it performs well in good lighting, I’ve noticed that colors can sometimes look a bit washed out. The dynamic range isn’t always great, leading to blown-out highlights or crushed shadows in high-contrast scenes. Additionally, the portrait mode on the front camera tends to over-smooth skin tones, resulting in an unnatural look.

Despite these minor flaws, the Infinix GT 20 Pro’s camera is still capable of taking great photos, especially for everyday use. It’s just not quite at the level of other flagship phones in terms of image quality.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Price

The Infinix GT 20 Pro starts at ₹22,999. which I believe is a fair price given its impressive features and performance.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Accessories

For those who love to accessorize their gadgets, the Infinix GT 20 Pro comes with a limited period offer of a Infinix GT Pro Gaming Kit. This includes a Mag Case (worth 999/-), a Cooling Fan (worth 3999/-), Finger Sleeves (worth 499/-), and a gift box. These accessories enhance the gaming experience, providing better grip, cooling, and overall comfort during long gaming sessions.

The Verdict

After using the Infinix GT 20 Pro extensively, I can confidently say that it’s an exceptional device that delivers on its promises. The combination of its sleek design, stunning display, and powerhouse performance makes it a standout in the crowded smartphone market. The dedicated gaming features and accessories further enhance its appeal, especially for those on the lookout for a gaming phone under ₹25,000.

While the camera could use some improvements, and there are minor software bugs to iron out, these issues are relatively minor in the grand scheme of things. Overall, the Infinix GT 20 Pro offers incredible value for its price. Whether you’re a dedicated gamer, a power user, or just someone in search of a high-quality device, the GT 20 Pro is definitely worth considering. It meets the demands of modern mobile gaming without breaking the bank, establishing itself as a prime choice in the affordable gaming phone category.

Official Website.