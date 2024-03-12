Apple Expected to Unveil New iPad Pro and iPad Air 2024 Models in March or April

Apple enthusiasts and tech aficionados are abuzz with anticipation as rumors swirl regarding the imminent launch of new iPad Pro and iPad Air models. According to industry insiders and reliable sources, Apple is poised to unveil these highly anticipated devices by the end of March or early April. As the tech giant continues to push the boundaries of innovation, consumers eagerly await the unveiling of these latest additions to the iPad lineup.

New iPad Pro and iPad Air Models on the Horizon

Industry insiders and supply chain sources have indicated that Apple is gearing up to introduce new iterations of its popular iPad Pro and iPad Air devices. These latest models are expected to feature a host of upgrades and enhancements, showcasing Apple’s commitment to innovation and user experience. While specific details remain scarce, rumors suggest improvements in performance, display technology, and overall functionality.

Expected Release Date of iPad Pro and iPad Air Models

Sources close to the matter have hinted at a launch window for the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, with expectations pointing towards the end of March or early April. This timeline aligns with Apple’s typical product release schedule, which often sees new hardware announcements in the spring. As the launch date draws nearer, anticipation continues to mount among consumers and tech enthusiasts eager to get their hands on the latest Apple devices.

Apple iPad Pro 2024 Tech Specs

Here’s a breakdown of the highly anticipated features and rumoured specifications of the upcoming iPad Pro 2024 models:

Display: OLED Upgrade: The biggest change is expected to be the switch to OLED displays for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. OLED offers superior contrast, deeper blacks, improved power efficiency, and potentially higher brightness than traditional LCDs.

Size: Rumoured to maintain similar sizes to current models (around 11 inches and 12.9 inches).

Rumoured to maintain similar sizes to current models (around 11 inches and 12.9 inches). Processor: M3 Chip: The new iPad Pro models are likely to feature Apple’s next-generation M3 chip, built on a 3nm process. This should lead to significant leaps in performance and power efficiency.

Design: Slight Dimension Changes: Some rumours suggest slightly thinner and marginally wider/taller dimensions. Glass Back: A potential switch to a glass back design to facilitate wireless charging and possibly reverse wireless charging (to charge accessories like AirPods).

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E: Upgrade to faster Wi-Fi 6E standards for devices that support it.



Other Potential Features:

Camera Improvements: While not a core focus for iPads, there might be enhancements to the camera systems.

While not a core focus for iPads, there might be enhancements to the camera systems. Storage: Likely to start at 128GB, with options up to 2TB (or possibly even 4TB).

Likely to start at 128GB, with options up to 2TB (or possibly even 4TB). RAM: May offer 8GB of RAM on base variants, and 16GB on higher storage options.

May offer 8GB of RAM on base variants, and 16GB on higher storage options. Accessories: Could see updates to the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.

Apple iPad Air 2024 Tech Specs

Here’s what we can expect from the iPad Air 2024 models, based on rumours and potential directions:

Display Expansion: Larger 12.9-Inch Model: The biggest rumoured change is a new 12.9-inch iPad Air in addition to a refresh of the familiar 10.9-inch model. This would give people wanting a larger screen a more affordable option compared to the iPad Pro. OLED…Maybe: While OLED is strongly rumoured for the iPad Pro 2024, it’s less certain for the iPad Air. It might stick with LCD to maintain its lower price point.

Processor: M2 Chip: The 2024 iPad Air models are likely to feature the M2 chip, offering a significant performance jump from the M1 used in the current iPad Air.

Design: Similar to Current Model: It’s likely to maintain a similar design to the current iPad Air models, with flat edges and a 10.9-inch display (and potentially a 12.9-inch option). Potential Minor Dimension Changes: Some rumours hint at a slightly thinner design.

Pricing: 10.9-inch: Likely to start close to the current iPad Air’s price point. 12.9-inch (if it exists): If Apple introduces a 12.9-inch model, it’s reasonable to assume it’ll start around $200 more than the 10.9-inch model.



Other Possibilities:

Camera Improvements: Modest upgrades to the camera systems are possible, but it’s not usually the main selling point of iPads.

Modest upgrades to the camera systems are possible, but it’s not usually the main selling point of iPads. Storage and RAM: The base model might start at 64GB or 128GB, with RAM potentially at 8GB.

Rumored Upgrades and Features of iPad Pro and iPad Air Models

Although details remain speculative, rumors circulating within the tech community suggest that the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models could boast several notable upgrades. These may include enhancements to the devices’ processing power, graphics capabilities, and display technology. Additionally, there is speculation about potential improvements to features such as the camera system, connectivity options, and overall user experience.

As Apple prepares to unveil its latest iPad Pro and iPad Air models, anticipation is reaching fever pitch among consumers and tech enthusiasts alike. With rumors suggesting significant upgrades and enhancements, expectations are high for these new additions to the iPad lineup. As Apple continues to push the boundaries of innovation, the launch of these devices is sure to make waves in the tech industry and further cement Apple’s position as a leader in the tablet market.