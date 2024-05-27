Amazon’s Popular $249 iPad Deal Is Back for Memorial Day

Grab the 9th generation iPad at a discounted price of $249 on Amazon this Memorial Day. Learn about its features, performance, and why it's a great deal.

Amazon has brought back one of its most popular deals just in time for Memorial Day: the 9th generation iPad is available for just $249, down from its original price of $329. This deal has been a hit among customers looking for a budget-friendly yet powerful tablet.

Key Features of the 9th Generation iPad

The 9th generation iPad is equipped with several features that make it a great value for its price:

Display : The tablet features a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone technology, which adjusts the screen’s color temperature to match the surrounding light for a more natural viewing experience.

: The tablet features a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone technology, which adjusts the screen’s color temperature to match the surrounding light for a more natural viewing experience. Performance : Powered by the A13 Bionic chip, this iPad offers a smooth performance for everyday tasks such as browsing, streaming, and light gaming.

: Powered by the A13 Bionic chip, this iPad offers a smooth performance for everyday tasks such as browsing, streaming, and light gaming. Camera : It has an 8MP wide-angle rear camera and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. The front camera supports Center Stage, a feature that keeps you centered in the frame during video calls.

: It has an 8MP wide-angle rear camera and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. The front camera supports Center Stage, a feature that keeps you centered in the frame during video calls. Storage : The device comes with 64GB of storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and documents.

: The device comes with 64GB of storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and documents. Battery Life : Users can expect up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, making it suitable for all-day use.

: Users can expect up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, making it suitable for all-day use. Additional Features: It supports the first-generation Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard, making it a versatile tool for both work and play.

Why the Deal is Attractive

This deal makes the 9th generation iPad one of the most affordable entry-level tablets from Apple. Despite being an older model, it still offers a robust performance and a feature set that meets the needs of most users. The price cut to $249 is especially appealing for those looking to purchase a reliable tablet without breaking the bank.

How to Get the Deal

The deal is available on Amazon, and it’s advisable to act quickly as such discounts often sell out fast. Prime members can enjoy additional benefits like free shipping. If you are not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of the offer.

Comparison with Other Models

While the 9th generation iPad is a great deal, it’s worth noting the differences when compared to newer models:

iPad 10th Generation : Priced higher, it offers a larger 10.9-inch display, an A14 Bionic chip, and improved cameras. It’s more suitable for those who need higher performance and additional features.

: Priced higher, it offers a larger 10.9-inch display, an A14 Bionic chip, and improved cameras. It’s more suitable for those who need higher performance and additional features. iPad Air: With a starting price around $569, the iPad Air includes an M1 chip and a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It’s targeted at users who need a more powerful device for multitasking and professional use.

Customer Feedback

Customers have praised the 9th generation iPad for its reliability and ease of use. Many have found it perfect for everyday tasks such as streaming, web browsing, and video calls. Some reviews highlight its battery life and the seamless integration with other Apple devices.

Amazon’s $249 iPad deal for Memorial Day is an excellent opportunity for those looking to purchase a capable tablet at a reduced price. With its solid performance and user-friendly features, the 9th generation iPad remains a top choice for budget-conscious buyers.