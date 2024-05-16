Android 15 Beta 2 Released: What’s New & Who Can Get It

Android 15 Beta 2 is here with new features and refinements. Learn what's new, which devices are eligible, and how to get the update.

Google has begun rolling out the second beta version of its upcoming Android 15 operating system. Following the initial beta release last month, this update introduces several new features and refinements, giving users a glimpse of what to expect when the full version launches later this year.

What’s New in Android 15 Beta 2?

This update focuses on refining existing features and enhancing the overall user experience:

Improved Multitasking on Large Screens: Users can now pin the taskbar for quick app switching and save their favorite split-screen combinations.

Privacy Dashboard Upgrade: The Privacy Dashboard, which shows app permissions usage, has been moved to the front page of the Security & Privacy settings.

Private Space: This feature creates a separate, secure area for apps you want to keep hidden or restricted.

Streamlined Security Settings: Various privacy and security settings have been consolidated for easier access.

Who Can Get Android 15 Beta 2?

Android 15 Beta 2 is currently available for the following Pixel devices:

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Additionally, the beta is rolling out to select devices from other manufacturers, including:

Honor

iQOO

Lenovo

Nothing

OnePlus

OPPO

Realme

Sharp

Tecno

Vivo

Xiaomi

If you own one of these devices, you can enroll in the Android Beta Program to get the update.

How to Install Android 15 Beta 2

Enroll: Go to the Android Beta Program website and enroll your eligible device. Check for Updates: On your device, navigate to Settings > System > System update. Download and Install: The beta update should appear. Tap to download and install.

Important Considerations

Beta software is inherently less stable than official releases. You may encounter bugs or app compatibility issues. If you rely on your phone for daily tasks, it’s generally best to wait for the stable version of Android 15.

Google will likely release several more beta updates before the final version of Android 15 arrives. These updates will likely bring additional features and further refinements based on user feedback.