Apple Wallet Taps into Transit: Contactless Payments Arrived

Apple Wallet now supports Navigo transit cards in Paris, with Toronto's PRESTO coming soon. Learn how this integration simplifies commuting for iPhone and Apple Watch users.

Apple is making commuting easier for iPhone and Apple Watch users in major cities, expanding Apple Wallet’s functionality beyond payments to include transit cards. Today, Parisians can add the Navigo pass to their Wallet, while Toronto’s PRESTO card will follow suit in the near future.

How It Works

Adding your transit card to Apple Wallet is simple. In Paris, Navigo users open their Wallet app, select “Transit Card,” and follow the prompts. Passes can then be purchased directly through the app or the Île-de-France Mobilités app.

Once added, riders simply tap their iPhone or Apple Watch at the turnstile or card reader, eliminating the need for physical tickets or top-ups at machines. Both the Navigo and PRESTO cards will support Express Mode, which allows for payment without unlocking your device – a convenience for busy commuters. This even works for up to five hours after an iPhone battery dies.

Convenience is Key

This integration with Apple Wallet streamlines the transit experience. Passengers no longer need to worry about carrying cash, tickets, or even ensuring their device is charged. It’s a step towards a frictionless commute, especially in cities where multiple forms of public transport are used regularly.

Expanding Reach

While this feature is currently limited to specific transit systems, the move signals Apple’s continued interest in integrating everyday services into its Wallet ecosystem. This could open the door to similar partnerships with transit authorities in other cities worldwide.

Privacy Considerations

Apple assures users that all transit transactions made through Wallet are secure and private, adhering to their stringent privacy standards.

A Glimpse into the Future of Transit

The integration of transit cards into Apple Wallet is a significant development in the mobile payments landscape. It offers a glimpse into the future where our phones increasingly become the central hub for daily tasks, from banking and shopping to transportation. As technology continues to evolve, we can expect even more seamless integrations that make our lives a little easier.