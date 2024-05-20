Blue Origin Completes First Crewed Flight in 21 Months, Marking a New Chapter in Space Tourism

Blue Origin successfully resumes crewed spaceflights after 21 months, sending six astronauts, including the first Black astronaut candidate, on a suborbital mission.

Blue Origin, the space venture founded by Jeff Bezos, successfully launched its first crewed mission in 21 months on May 19, 2024. The mission, designated NS-25, saw the New Shepard rocket lift off from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One in West Texas, carrying six passengers on a suborbital flight. This mission marks a significant milestone for the company, resuming human spaceflights after a hiatus caused by a previous engine issue.

Crew Members on NS-25

The six-person crew included a mix of experienced flyers and first-time astronauts. The crew members were:

Ed Dwight : Former U.S. Air Force Captain and the first Black astronaut candidate selected by President John F. Kennedy in 1961.

: Former U.S. Air Force Captain and the first Black astronaut candidate selected by President John F. Kennedy in 1961. Mason Angel : Founder of Industrious Ventures, a venture capital fund.

: Founder of Industrious Ventures, a venture capital fund. Sylvain Chiron : Founder of Brasserie Mont Blanc, a large craft brewery in France.

: Founder of Brasserie Mont Blanc, a large craft brewery in France. Kenneth L. Hess : Software engineer and entrepreneur known for creating the Family Tree Maker product line.

: Software engineer and entrepreneur known for creating the Family Tree Maker product line. Carol Schaller : Retired CPA and avid adventurer.

: Retired CPA and avid adventurer. Gopi Thotakura: Pilot and co-founder of Preserve Life Corp.

A Return to Regular Flights

This flight is the first crewed mission since August 2022 and follows a series of unmanned flights aimed at validating the vehicle’s safety and performance. The previous hiatus was due to a propulsion module failure in September 2022, which led to an extensive investigation and corrective measures by Blue Origin​​.

Mission Details and Highlights

The NS-25 mission lasted approximately 10 minutes, reaching an altitude of about 107 kilometers, just above the Kármán line, which is the boundary of space. The passengers experienced a few minutes of weightlessness before the capsule safely descended back to Earth under parachutes. The reusable booster successfully landed back at the launch site, showcasing Blue Origin’s continued commitment to reusability in space travel.

Significance of the Flight

This mission holds particular significance as it not only resumes crewed flights but also fulfills a long-overdue journey for Ed Dwight, who was poised to be the first Black astronaut in the 1960s but never flew. His participation symbolizes a rectification of a historical oversight and adds to the cultural and inspirational impact of space exploration​​.

Blue Origin plans to increase the frequency of its New Shepard flights, both for research and space tourism. The company’s executives have emphasized that the demand for suborbital flights is growing, and they are preparing to meet this demand by scaling operations and refining processes. This mission’s success reinforces Blue Origin’s position in the commercial space tourism market, competing with other players like SpaceX and Virgin Galactic​.