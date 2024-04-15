Apple’s First Approved iPhone Emulator Briefly Hits the App Store Before Being Pulled

In an unprecedented move, Apple initially approved a Super Nintendo and NES emulator for the iPhone, only to pull it from the App Store shortly thereafter. This rare approval followed a history of Apple’s stringent policy against emulators, making the short-lived availability of the app notable.

The app, known as Floppy Cloud, cleverly disguised itself as a file management tool while offering emulator functionalities, enabling users to play classic NES and Super Nintendo games directly on their iPhones and iPads without jailbreaking their devices. The emulator aspect was hidden within the app’s file management interface, where users could load and play game ROMs stored in their Dropbox accounts​​.

In addition to this surprising approval and subsequent removal, Apple’s App Store has seen other emulation efforts. The Delta emulator, for instance, is known for supporting a range of classic game systems, including NES, SNES, and Nintendo 64, enhancing iPhone gaming experiences with features like local multiplayer and controller support. Delta can be installed via methods like sideloading, which although more complex, remains popular among retro gaming enthusiasts​.

The removal of the emulator follows a familiar pattern reminiscent of previous incidents, such as the removal of the VLC Media Player. In both cases, Apple’s strict adherence to Digital Rights Management (DRM) policies clashed with the open nature of the software being submitted to the App Store. For VLC, the issue was the conflict between DRM policies and the GNU General Public License under which VLC is distributed. This conflict led to the removal of VLC from the App Store, spearheaded by one of VLC’s original developers, who was concerned about the implications of DRM on open-source software.

Another innovative project, touchHLE, aims to emulate earlier versions of the iPhone OS, focusing on preserving the functionality of apps from the 32-bit era. Despite its niche approach, touchHLE represents a significant step in preserving digital history, reflecting a growing interest in accessing older iOS applications​.

These developments highlight a growing trend and demand for retro gaming capabilities on modern devices, showcasing both the challenges and possibilities within the realm of mobile app emulation. While Apple’s policies remain restrictive, the brief appearance and capabilities of apps like Floppy Cloud and ongoing projects like Delta and touchHLE suggest a vibrant, if not fully sanctioned, emulation scene on iOS platforms.