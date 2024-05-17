Apple’s Vision Pro Lets You Control Devices with Your Eyes

Apple introduces Vision Pro, a spatial computer with eye control technology, enabling intuitive device interaction through eye movements, ensuring enhanced privacy and security.

Apple has introduced a groundbreaking new feature that allows users to control devices with their eyes, as part of the Vision Pro, Apple’s first spatial computer. This innovative functionality promises to enhance user interaction by making device control more intuitive and accessible.

What is Vision Pro?

The Vision Pro is an advanced spatial computing device that blends digital content seamlessly with the physical world. Featuring ultra-high-resolution displays with 23 million pixels across two screens, Vision Pro provides a stunning visual experience. The device also incorporates the new R1 chip, which processes input from multiple sensors, including high-speed cameras and LEDs that project invisible light patterns onto the user’s eyes for precise tracking.

Eye Control Technology

The core of this feature is the high-performance eye-tracking system embedded in Vision Pro. It uses high-speed cameras and a ring of LEDs to project invisible light patterns onto the user’s eyes, enabling responsive and intuitive input. This technology allows users to navigate and control the interface with simple eye movements, eliminating the need for traditional hand gestures or voice commands.

Privacy and Security

Apple has emphasized that user privacy and security are paramount. The eye-tracking data does not leave the device and is not shared with third-party apps or websites. Additionally, Vision Pro includes Optic ID, a new secure authentication system that analyzes the user’s iris under various lighting conditions, ensuring that only the authorized user can access the device.

Applications and Availability

Vision Pro’s eye control feature is expected to revolutionize how users interact with their devices, from browsing the web to playing games and controlling smart home devices. Apple has announced that Vision Pro will be available in early 2024, starting at $3,499. The device will initially be available in the U.S., with plans to expand to other markets later in the year.

This new feature aligns with Apple’s continuous innovation in user interface technologies, aiming to provide more natural and efficient ways for users to interact with their digital environment.