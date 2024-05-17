Global Outage Hits iPhone Users: Networks Disrupted Across the U.S.

Global outage hits iPhone users, affecting major carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. Users report being stuck in SOS mode with disrupted services across the U.S.

Last night, iPhone users around the globe experienced significant disruptions as a widespread outage hit several major networks.

Scope and Impact of the Outage

The outage, which began late in the evening, affected numerous iPhone users who found themselves unable to make calls, send messages, or access mobile data. Many reported their devices were stuck in SOS mode, indicating they could not connect to their carrier networks. The issue predominantly impacted users in the United States, with major carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile being the most affected​​.

Reports of the outage came in from various states, including New York, California, Texas, and Georgia. AT&T confirmed the problem, stating, “Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them”​​.

Cause of the Outage

While initial speculations included potential cyberattacks or technical glitches, AT&T later clarified that the outage was due to “the application & execution of an incorrect process used during network expansion”​. This clarification dispelled fears of a cyber threat and pointed to a more technical internal error.

User Experience

Frustrated users took to social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook to express their concerns and share their experiences. Many reported difficulties in making emergency calls, which is a critical safety concern. The San Francisco Fire Department even issued a public advisory recommending that people use landlines to contact emergency services until the issue was resolved​.

Resolution Efforts

By early morning, AT&T reported that three-quarters of their network had been restored, with full service expected to resume shortly​​. Other carriers, including Verizon and T-Mobile, also worked to address the issues, although they reported fewer disruptions compared to AT&T​​.

Apple’s iCloud services were also affected during this period, with users experiencing difficulties accessing iCloud Mail and other related services. Apple confirmed these outages but managed to resolve them within a few hours​​.

The incident highlights the growing dependence on mobile networks and the critical nature of their reliability. Both carriers and users are reminded of the importance of having alternative communication methods during such outages.