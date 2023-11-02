ASUS Earns EPEAT Climate+ Champion Recognition

In recent developments, ASUS has been awarded the title of EPEAT Climate+ Champion, placing the company at the forefront of environmental sustainability within the technology sector. The EPEAT Climate+ Champion status is conferred upon products that adhere to rigorous standards in energy efficiency, use of renewable energy, and reduction of emissions.

The designation, part of the Global Electronics Council’s EPEAT program, recognizes efforts in combating climate change through innovative product design and responsible supply chain management.

Key Highlights:

ASUS acknowledged as an EPEAT Climate+ Champion for its commitment to environmental sustainability and climate change mitigation.

EPEAT Climate+ designated products must meet strict criteria including energy efficiency, renewable energy use, and emissions reduction targets.

ASUS has verified near-term emission reduction targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The company is actively working towards offering low-carbon products with transparent carbon footprint reports.

ASUS operations exceed the EPEAT requirement of 12.5% renewable energy usage, aiming for 100% in Taiwan by 2030 and globally by 2035.

ASUS suppliers achieved a 24% reduction in GHG emission intensity from the baseline year of 2020, with a target of 30% by 2025.

ASUS today made an announcement reflecting its pivotal role in advocating for climate change mitigation through its latest recognition as an EPEAT Climate+ Champion. The EPEAT Climate+ designation, overseen by the Global Electronics Council (GEC), underscores a product’s compliance with the highest standards of decarbonization, environmental responsibility, and energy efficiency.

EPEAT’s criteria are comprehensive, evaluating a range of benchmarks from material selection and design for product longevity to end-of-life management. The Climate+ designation adds additional layers, including product carbon footprint verification, adherence to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for emission reduction, efficient manufacturing processes, and the utilization of renewable energy sources.

ASUS’s near-term emission reduction goals have been officially validated by the SBTi, confirming the company’s alignment with the international objectives to cap global warming, with an ultimate ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

In their pursuit of offering verifiably sustainable products, ASUS has introduced energy-efficient products and adopted renewable energy sources, accompanied by third-party verified product carbon footprint reports. Furthermore, their greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory reporting is independently confirmed, ensuring credible and transparent communication of the company’s environmental endeavors.

On the operational front, ASUS has surpassed the EPEAT’s benchmark of renewable energy use in its centers, already achieving more than the minimum required 12.5%. The company has set ambitious targets for renewable energy, aiming to power all its Taiwan-based operational centers with renewable energy by 2030 and achieve the same globally by 2035.

Understanding the critical impact of supply chains on the environment, ASUS has also engaged its suppliers in carbon reduction programs. This initiative has resulted in a significant 24% reduction in GHG emission intensity from 2020 levels, with a future objective of reaching a 30% reduction by 2025. This initiative is part of a broader commitment by ASUS to lead by example in the technology sector’s transition towards more sustainable operations.