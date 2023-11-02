TCL Expands Indian Market with Latest QD Mini LED and 4K UHD TVs

TCL has introduced its latest array of televisions to the Indian market, including the QD Mini LED 4K TV and the 4K UHD TV, boasting advanced technology features intended to enhance the viewing experience of various customer segments.

In a recent announcement, TCL has made its new range of QD Mini LED 4K and 4K UHD TVs available in India. The C755 model, which spans screen sizes from 55 inches to 98 inches, is designed to cater to a variety of consumer needs, integrating Mini LED technology for enhanced picture quality. Meanwhile, the P745 model, part of the company’s premium offerings, is introduced exclusively in a 98-inch variant, tailored for expansive modern living spaces.

Philip Xia, General Manager of TCL India, commented on the release, saying, “Our newly launched QD Mini LED 4K TV is the result of our commitment to innovation and our expertise in delivering state-of-the-art technology. We’re also very proud of our 4K UHD TV, which, with its high-performance processors, provides a detailed and cinematic home viewing experience.”

The QD Mini LED 4K TV features technology that includes an AiPQ Processor 3.0 with 144 Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), intended to produce natural visuals with superior performance. Enhanced by IMAX enhancement, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and Dolby Vision IQ paired with Dolby Atmos, this model promises an exceptional entertainment experience. Additionally, its Game Master 2.0 feature is designed to offer a premium gaming experience with intelligent, high-quality audio and visuals.

The 98-inch 4K UHD TV is crafted with a minimalist, edgeless design, making it suitable for large, modern spaces. It includes Wide Color Gamut, 144 Hz VRR, and also incorporates Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, intending to provide a realistic and immersive sound experience. Game Master 2.0 is again featured in this model to enhance the display and audio technology for smoother streaming.

TCL’s entry into the Indian market with these advanced televisions is strategically priced to compete, with the C755 range starting from Rs. 89,990 and the premium 98P745 priced at Rs. 3,09,990. The launch is accompanied by exclusive offers and discounts aimed at enticing potential customers.