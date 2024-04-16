Asus Launches Zenbook Duo OLED in India with Dual Screens and Intel Core Ultra Processor

Discover the new Asus Zenbook Duo OLED with dual screens and Intel Core Ultra processor, now available in India. Experience advanced multitasking and powerful performance with the latest from Asus.

Asus has officially introduced the Zenbook Duo OLED laptop in India, featuring a dual-screen setup and powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processor. This innovative device is designed to enhance multitasking capabilities and provide a high-performance user experience.

The Zenbook Duo features two 14-inch ASUS Lumina OLED touch displays, both offering up to 3K resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, ensuring vivid colors and sharp visuals. The screens are Pantone Validated for accuracy and support Dolby Vision for enhanced video quality. This dual-screen setup allows users to expand their workspace to 19.8 inches using the ViewMax feature, which can seamlessly merge both screens into one expansive display​.

Under the hood, the Zenbook Duo is equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, capable of reaching speeds up to 5.1 GHz, and supported by up to 32 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a 2 TB PCIe SSD. This configuration not only ensures swift processing speeds but also provides ample storage​. The built-in Intel Arc graphics and a dedicated NPU enhance the laptop’s ability to handle AI-driven tasks, from graphic design to data analysis​.

The laptop also prioritizes connectivity and versatility. It includes a range of ports such as USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, and high-speed WiFi 6E connectivity. For those on the go, the laptop’s battery promises up to 10.5 hours of video playback, supported by fast-charging technology that can recharge up to 60% in just 49 minutes​.

The Zenbook Duo’s design features a detachable ErgoSense keyboard that fits snugly between the dual screens for enhanced portability. The device’s versatility is further enhanced by its Windows 11 operating system, which includes the Copilot feature offering AI-powered assistance to streamline tasks​.

Asus has commenced pre-booking for the Zenbook Duo in India as of now, ahead of its in-store availability, marking a significant launch that caters to both creative professionals and general users seeking a powerful, multitasking-capable laptop​.