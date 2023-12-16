ASUS Unveils New Zenbook 14 OLED with Advanced Features

ASUS today announced the launch of the Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405), a new addition to their ultraportable laptop range in the Zenbook Classic series. This release marks a significant step in combining cutting-edge technology with user-centric design and sustainability.

Key Highlights:

ASUS introduces the Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405), emphasizing a lightweight, ultraportable design.

The laptop features an Intel Evo Edition with Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU and a 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display.

Enhanced user experience with face login, super-linear speakers, and ASUS ErgoSense keyboard.

Sustainable design incorporating recycled materials, meeting US military-grade durability standards.

The Zenbook 14 OLED is engineered for those seeking a balance of power and portability. It features the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and Intel Arc graphics, tailored for efficient multitasking and graphic-intensive applications. With a 3K ASUS Lumina OLED 120 Hz touchscreen and new super-linear speakers, the laptop promises an immersive audiovisual experience. User convenience is further enhanced with face login, an FHD IR camera with a privacy shutter, and the new quiet ASUS ErgoSense keyboard.

In terms of design, the Zenbook 14 OLED prioritizes mobility and durability. The laptop is notably compact, measuring 14.9 mm thin and weighing 1.2 kg. Its 75 Wh battery offers extended life, supporting more charging cycles compared to previous models. This increased battery longevity aligns with ASUS’s commitment to sustainable design, as seen in the use of recycled materials for both the laptop and its packaging. The product also satisfies rigorous US military-grade durability standards.

Performance-wise, the laptop is an Intel Evo Edition, equipped with high-end Intel Core Ultra processors and built-in Intel Arc graphics. This combination ensures high-performance processing with prolonged battery life. The device boasts ultrafast SSD storage, up to 32 GB RAM, and WiFi 6E capabilities. The 3K (2880×1800) ASUS Lumina OLED display, with its 16:10 aspect ratio and 87% screen-to-body ratio, enhances the visual experience, complemented by an adaptive sync feature for smooth visuals.

ASUS has also focused on user experience in this model. The audio system, certified by Harman Kardon, includes ASUS Audio Booster and Dolby Atmos® sound, enhancing audio quality. The ASUS ErgoSense keyboard is designed for comfort and minimal noise. Additionally, the FHD IR camera features AI noise cancellation and video enhancements, ensuring a superior video conferencing experience.

In line with its environmental commitments, ASUS has integrated sustainable practices into the Zenbook 14 OLED’s lifecycle. Up to 50% post-consumer-recycled materials are used in its construction, and the packaging is fully recyclable. The laptop’s design exceeds the ENERGY STAR power-efficiency standard by 50%. To further its sustainability goals, ASUS has ensured that the laptop passes strict US military-grade testing, enhancing its durability and service life.