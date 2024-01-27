ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED Debuts in India: Compact Design Meets Long Battery Life

Asus has recently launched the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED in India, marking a significant addition to its lineup of sleek and powerful laptops. This new offering stands out with its compact design and exceptional battery life, catering to a wide range of user needs.

Key Highlights:

The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors.

It boasts a 14-inch 3K OLED touch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The laptop is impressively light, weighing just 1.2 kg.

Features a 75Wh battery with up to 15 hours of runtime.

Available in various models, with prices starting from Rs 96,990.

The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) models are available in different configurations to suit various preferences and budgets. Prices range from Rs 96,990 to Rs 1,20,990, offering versatility in terms of specifications and pricing​​​​.

Design and Display: The laptop showcases a thin, lightweight design with a thickness of 14.9mm, making it highly portable. Its display is a standout feature, with a 14-inch touchscreen offering a 3K resolution (2880 x 1800), a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The screen also provides peak brightness levels of 600 nits and covers the full DCI-P3 colour gamut​​.

Performance and Connectivity: Under the hood, the Zenbook 14 OLED is equipped with up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to a 1TB storage. The Intel Core Ultra processors ensure efficient performance, complemented by integrated Intel Arc graphics. For connectivity, it includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A) port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Additionally, it features Bluetooth 5.3 and WiFi 6E for seamless wireless connectivity​​​​.

Battery and Other Features: The 75Wh battery supports 65W fast charging and promises up to 15 hours of performance on a single charge. Other notable features include Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, a NumberPad 2.0 supported trackpad, and an infrared webcam​​​​.

In-Depth Specifications:

Display Excellence: The Zenbook 14 OLED comes with a stunning 14-inch OLED touchscreen. This display offers a 3K resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It’s a 10-bit panel, capable of achieving a peak brightness of 600 nits and covering the entire DCI-P3 color gamut. This makes it ideal for professionals who demand high color accuracy for their work.

The Zenbook 14 OLED comes with a stunning 14-inch OLED touchscreen. This display offers a 3K resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It’s a 10-bit panel, capable of achieving a peak brightness of 600 nits and covering the entire DCI-P3 color gamut. This makes it ideal for professionals who demand high color accuracy for their work. Powerful Processing Capabilities: At its heart, the laptop houses the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, which include up to 6 Performance cores, 8 Efficiency cores, and 2 low-power efficient cores with AI capabilities. This is coupled with Intel Arc graphics, supporting up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to a 1TB storage, ensuring smooth performance across various applications.

At its heart, the laptop houses the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, which include up to 6 Performance cores, 8 Efficiency cores, and 2 low-power efficient cores with AI capabilities. This is coupled with Intel Arc graphics, supporting up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to a 1TB storage, ensuring smooth performance across various applications. Connectivity and Ports: The laptop is equipped with a comprehensive range of ports and connectivity options, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A) port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also supports Bluetooth 5.3 and WiFi 6E, ensuring fast and reliable wireless connections.

The laptop is equipped with a comprehensive range of ports and connectivity options, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A) port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also supports Bluetooth 5.3 and WiFi 6E, ensuring fast and reliable wireless connections. Design and Build: The Zenbook 14 OLED is meticulously crafted for those who prioritize mobility without compromising on performance. It features a thin profile with a thickness of just 14.9mm and weighs approximately 1.2kg. This makes it one of the lightest laptops in its class, ideal for users who are always on the move.

The Zenbook 14 OLED is meticulously crafted for those who prioritize mobility without compromising on performance. It features a thin profile with a thickness of just 14.9mm and weighs approximately 1.2kg. This makes it one of the lightest laptops in its class, ideal for users who are always on the move. Battery Life: One of the laptop’s most impressive features is its battery life. It is equipped with a 75Wh battery that supports 65W fast charging, offering an estimated runtime of 15 hours. This is particularly beneficial for users who need a laptop that can keep up with their busy schedules without frequent recharging.

The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED is a significant release for ASUS in India, combining portability, performance, and long battery life. It’s an ideal choice for users seeking a compact laptop without compromising on screen quality and processing power. The variety of models and price points make it accessible to a broad audience, ensuring there’s an option for different user needs.