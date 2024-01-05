BenQ Launches GV31: A Portable Projector Revolutionizing Home Entertainment

BenQ, a leader in DLP projector technology, has introduced the GV31, a new portable projector in India. This launch is part of their ongoing efforts to enhance home entertainment. The GV31 projector offers Full HD 1080p resolution with 4K support, a projection angle of up to 135°, and an integrated Android TV with Netflix. Designed for versatility, it promises a convenient and high-quality viewing experience in various settings.
Key Highlights:
- High-Definition Visuals: The GV31 can project a 120-inch screen in FHD 1080p resolution and supports 4K content.
- Flexible Viewing Angles: Features Free Angle Projection with up to 135 degrees flexibility, suitable for various viewing positions.
- Enhanced Sound: Equipped with a 16W 2.1 channel speaker system with extra bass, doubling as a Bluetooth speaker.
- Ready-to-Use Android TV: Comes with built-in Android TV and pre-installed Netflix for immediate use.
- Future-Ready Connectivity: Includes a USB-C port for versatile data transfer and power delivery.
- Easy Setup: Fast autofocus and automatic vertical keystone correction for hassle-free installation.
- Price and Availability: Priced at MRP 79,990, available on BenQ e-store, Amazon, and select retail stores.
Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India, highlighted the GV31’s significance, noting its enhancement of the entertainment experience. “The arrival of our GV31 projector marks a step up from the GV30, transforming how Indians indulge in entertainment,” he stated. Singh emphasized BenQ’s dedication to innovative projection technology, Android TV integration, and high-fidelity audio-visual experience.
