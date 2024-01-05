Yale’s YDM7116A: A Comprehensive Smart Lock Solution

Yale’s YDM7116A smart lock offers a range of features aimed at enhancing home security and convenience. Available in Matt Black, Champagne Gold, and Red Bronze, this lock integrates a fingerprint scanner, keypad, and several other access methods. It is adaptable for doors that open on either side and includes a child safety feature with a pin button on the door handle. The Yale Home app allows users to control the lock remotely, offering functions such as lock/unlock commands and access management.

Key Highlights:

Available in three colors: Matt Black, Champagne Gold, and Red Bronze.

Features include a fingerprint scanner, keypad, pin button for child safety, and can be customized for doors that open on either side.

Remote access and control through the Yale Home app, which requires a separate Yale Home kit.

The lock supports various access methods: biometric, PIN code, RFID card, mechanical key, and remote control.

Additional features include automatic unlocking via Bluetooth, the ability to send guest keys, and a 24/7 access history.

The YDM7116A is designed for versatility and ease of use, with various access methods including biometric, PIN code, RFID card, mechanical key, and remote control. Wi-Fi connectivity is available as an additional purchase, expanding the lock’s capabilities. The Yale Home app is central to the lock’s functionality, allowing users to control the lock from anywhere. This includes the ability to remotely grant access to visitors, receive notifications and access history, and automatically lock or unlock the door when the user approaches with a smartphone. These features are designed to offer both convenience and enhanced security to homeowners.

Please note that Wi-Fi connectivity and the Yale Home app’s functionalities require the separate purchase of a Yale Home kit.