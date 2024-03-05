[Exclusive] Major data breach at Hathway Cable & Datacom Limited – Critical user data leaked on Dark Web!

In a concerning development for digital security, Hathway Cable & Datacom Limited, one of India’s leading broadband and cable TV service providers, has suffered a significant data breach. According to our findings, an undisclosed number of customer records have been leaked and are now circulating on the dark web. This incident raises serious questions about cybersecurity measures and the protection of personal information taken by the Hathway Cable.

This breach puts at risk the personal and financial information of millions of Hathway users, including names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and potentially even payment details. This incident has been detected by the dark web monitoring service of Google One subscription on March 1st, 2024. I, myself, is a Google One service subscriber and recently got an email from them stating “You have new dark web results”. Upon opening the email, I got to know that personal information of Hathway users have been leaked and dumped on the dark web. I was once a Hathway user and all my information like My Name, Phone Number, Email ID, Address, Payment Information, etc. is now leaked on the Dark Web.

The size and scope of the leak suggest that this could be one of the most significant breaches affecting Indian consumers in recent times. Hathway Broadband has yet to disclose the full extent of the breach, including how many customers are affected and what specific types of data have been compromised.

Cybersecurity experts have sounded the alarm over the potential consequences of such breach in the past. Stolen data could be used for a variety of malicious purposes, including identity theft, financial fraud, and targeted phishing scams. Customers of Hathway Broadband are being urged to remain vigilant, monitor their financial statements for any unusual activity, and consider changing passwords and security questions for their accounts.

For customers affected by the breach, cybersecurity experts recommend taking immediate steps to protect their personal information, such as changing passwords, enabling two-factor authentication on their accounts, and being wary of any suspicious communications asking for personal or financial information.

Hathway has yet to disclose the happening of the data breach incident! We have reached out to hathway and waiting for their response.