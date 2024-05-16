Best Apple Memorial Day Sales You Can Shop Now

Discover the best Apple Memorial Day sales for 2024, with discounts on MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and more. Shop early and save big!

As Memorial Day approaches, several retailers are offering substantial discounts on a variety of Apple products. Here’s a rundown of the best deals you can find to upgrade your tech at a fraction of the cost.

Apple MacBook Deals

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

One of the highlights this Memorial Day is the discount on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. The 2024 MacBook Air with the M3 chip is now available for $1,234, down from its regular price of $1,299 on Amazon. This model features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making it an excellent choice for students and professionals alike​.

The MacBook Pro lineup also sees significant price reductions. The 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) with a 1TB SSD is discounted to $1,899 from $2,499. For those needing more power, the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023) with the M2 Pro chip is available for $2,249, offering $250 in savings​.

iPad Deals

iPad Air and iPad Pro

The 2022 iPad Air has a notable price cut, with the 64GB Wi-Fi model now priced at $499.99, a $99 discount. If you’re looking for a more robust option, the 2021 iPad mini is down to $399.99 from $499.00 on Amazon, matching its all-time low price​.

For those eyeing the iPad Pro, the 11-inch M2 model is discounted to $850, featuring the powerful M2 chip and support for Apple Pencil 2 with a new hover feature​​.

Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra

Apple Watches are also seeing substantial discounts. The Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm GPS model, is available for $299, down from $399. For those who prefer the more rugged design and enhanced features of the Apple Watch Ultra, prices start at $702, marking some of the lowest prices ever seen for these models​.

AirPods Deals

AirPods Pro and AirPods Max

Memorial Day is a great time to grab a pair of AirPods. The second-generation AirPods are available for $80, down from $129, and the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are reduced to $180 from $249. For over-ear headphone enthusiasts, the AirPods Max are priced at $450, offering a $99 discount​.

Additional Offers

Accessories and Trade-In Deals

Besides devices, accessories like the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) are also on sale, now priced at $79 on Amazon. Best Buy offers additional incentives, including up to $1,200 off a new MacBook Pro when trading in an old MacBook, plus an extra 10% trade-in value for My Best Buy Plus members​​.

This Memorial Day, shoppers can find impressive deals across Apple’s range of products. From MacBooks and iPads to Apple Watches and AirPods, there are savings to be had for every type of user. Make sure to check out these deals early, as they often sell out quickly. Happy shopping!