Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Collaborates with Paper Airplane Expert John Collins for Tutorial Video

Learn how to master Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door's paper airplane mode with world record holder John Collins in a new tutorial video.

Nintendo has recently collaborated with paper airplane world record holder John Collins to release a unique tutorial video for “Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.” This engaging tutorial provides fans with an expert’s insight into the game’s distinctive paper airplane mechanics, enhancing the gaming experience for both new and returning players.

Introduction to Paper Airplane Mode

In “Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door,” one of Mario’s most notable abilities is transforming into a paper airplane. This skill, acquired early in the game, allows Mario to glide across gaps and reach otherwise inaccessible areas. To activate this mode, players need to step onto specific plane panels scattered throughout the game world. Once transformed, players can control Mario’s flight path using the control stick, adding a layer of strategy and precision to the gameplay.

John Collins’ Expertise

John Collins, known as “The Paper Airplane Guy,” holds the world record for the longest paper airplane flight. His involvement in the tutorial video provides a professional and authentic touch, as he shares tips and techniques to master the paper airplane mechanics in the game. Collins’ expertise in aerodynamics and paper folding brings a new depth to understanding Mario’s transformations, making it an educational experience for players.

Enhancements in the Nintendo Switch Version

The Nintendo Switch version of “Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door,” released on May 23, 2024, features several enhancements over the original GameCube version. The game boasts improved graphics, an updated soundtrack, and new gameplay elements such as quick-travel pipes and a Partner Ring for swapping characters more efficiently. These updates have been well-received by the gaming community, ensuring that both the nostalgic elements and new improvements enhance the overall experience​.

Importance of the Tutorial Video

The collaboration with John Collins is more than just a promotional effort; it serves to bridge the gap between gaming and real-world skills. By demonstrating the principles of flight and aerodynamics through the game’s mechanics, the tutorial video offers players a chance to appreciate the intricate details involved in paper airplane design and control. This initiative aligns with Nintendo’s tradition of incorporating educational elements into their games, making learning an integral part of the fun​.

Player Reception

Fans of the series have expressed excitement about this collaboration, noting that it adds a refreshing twist to the classic game. The tutorial video not only helps players master the in-game mechanics but also encourages them to try their hand at creating real paper airplanes, thereby extending the gaming experience beyond the screen. This interactive approach has garnered positive feedback, as it enhances player engagement and satisfaction.

“Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door” continues to captivate audiences with its unique blend of RPG elements and innovative gameplay mechanics. The collaboration with John Collins for the paper airplane tutorial video is a testament to Nintendo’s commitment to enriching the gaming experience. By merging the virtual world with real-world expertise, Nintendo provides players with an opportunity to learn and enjoy the game on a deeper level.